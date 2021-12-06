Gallery
First Sunday in December marked with Live Nativity in Great Dunmow
- Credit: Saffron Photo
The nativity was brought to life in Great Dunmow on Sunday (December 5).
To mark the first Sunday in December, Joseph, Mary and a donkey led a procession through Great Dunmow to celebrate the Christmas season.
Around 400 spectators joined the Bishop of Colchester The Right Reverend Roger Morris, primary school choirs, and the town band for an evening of carols, readings, and mulled wine.
Revd Elsie Bouffler of St Mary's Dunmow and St Andrew's Barnston said: "We are delighted with this year's Live Nativity.
"It was a real community day, and a joyful day to spend in our church and town.
"I would like to give a special thanks to the schools and their choirs, Great Dunmow Town Band, and Boydells Farm for helping with Noddy the Donkey."
She added: "At St Mary's, we are celebrating the certain hope of Jesus Christ.
"I want to wish everyone a hopeful Christmas."