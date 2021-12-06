Gallery

The nativity was brought to life in Great Dunmow on Sunday (December 5).

To mark the first Sunday in December, Joseph, Mary and a donkey led a procession through Great Dunmow to celebrate the Christmas season.

Around 400 spectators joined the Bishop of Colchester The Right Reverend Roger Morris, primary school choirs, and the town band for an evening of carols, readings, and mulled wine.

The Right Reverend Roger Morris, Bishop of Colchester, with Great Dunmow Live Nativity performers - Credit: Saffron Photo

The nativity scene in Great Dunmow - Credit: Saffron Photo

Great Dunmow's Live Nativity 2021 - Credit: Saffron Photo

Revd Elsie Bouffler of St Mary's Dunmow and St Andrew's Barnston said: "We are delighted with this year's Live Nativity.

"It was a real community day, and a joyful day to spend in our church and town.

"I would like to give a special thanks to the schools and their choirs, Great Dunmow Town Band, and Boydells Farm for helping with Noddy the Donkey."

Choirs sing at Great Dunmow's Live Nativity 2021 - Credit: Saffron Photo

Joseph and Mary at Great Dunmow's Live Nativity - Credit: Saffron Photo

Great Dunmow's Live Nativity 2021 - Credit: Saffron Photo

"Hope" is this year's advent theme at St Mary's Church, Dunmow - Credit: Saffron Photo

She added: "At St Mary's, we are celebrating the certain hope of Jesus Christ.

"I want to wish everyone a hopeful Christmas."

Reverend Tom Warmington leads the Dunmow Live Nativity show - Credit: Saffron Photo

Great Dunmow's Live Nativity 2021 - Credit: Saffron Photo

The Great Dunmow Town Band at the Live Nativity - Credit: Saffron Photo

Dunmow town crier Richard Harris leading the Live Nativity parade - Credit: Saffron Photo

Carolling at Great Dunmow's Live Nativity 2021 - Credit: Saffron Photo

The Right Reverend Roger Morris, Bishop of Colchester, at Great Dunmow's Live Nativity - Credit: Saffron Photo