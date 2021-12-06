News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
First Sunday in December marked with Live Nativity in Great Dunmow

Will Durrant

Published: 4:00 PM December 6, 2021
Children in nativity costume at Christmas in Great Dunmow, Essex

Great Dunmow's Live Nativity 2021 - Credit: Saffron Photo

The nativity was brought to life in Great Dunmow on Sunday (December 5).

To mark the first Sunday in December, Joseph, Mary and a donkey led a procession through Great Dunmow to celebrate the Christmas season.

Around 400 spectators joined the Bishop of Colchester The Right Reverend Roger Morris, primary school choirs, and the town band for an evening of carols, readings, and mulled wine.

The Right Reverend Roger Morris, Bishop of Colchester, with Live Nativity performers in Great Dunmow, Essex

The Right Reverend Roger Morris, Bishop of Colchester, with Great Dunmow Live Nativity performers - Credit: Saffron Photo

The nativity scene at the Live Nativity in Great Dunmow, Essex

The nativity scene in Great Dunmow - Credit: Saffron Photo

A donkey and parade in Great Dunmow, Essex for the Christmas Live Nativity

Great Dunmow's Live Nativity 2021 - Credit: Saffron Photo

Revd Elsie Bouffler of St Mary's Dunmow and St Andrew's Barnston said: "We are delighted with this year's Live Nativity.

"It was a real community day, and a joyful day to spend in our church and town.

"I would like to give a special thanks to the schools and their choirs, Great Dunmow Town Band, and Boydells Farm for helping with Noddy the Donkey."

A choir sings at the Christmas Live Nativity in Great Dunmow, Essex

Choirs sing at Great Dunmow's Live Nativity 2021 - Credit: Saffron Photo

Dunmow children dressed as Joseph and Mary at the Live Nativity 2021

Joseph and Mary at Great Dunmow's Live Nativity - Credit: Saffron Photo

A crowd in Great Dunmow, Essex for the Christmas Live Nativity in 2021

Great Dunmow's Live Nativity 2021 - Credit: Saffron Photo

"Hope" in big letters at St Mary's Church in Great Dunmow, Essex

"Hope" is this year's advent theme at St Mary's Church, Dunmow - Credit: Saffron Photo

She added: "At St Mary's, we are celebrating the certain hope of Jesus Christ.

"I want to wish everyone a hopeful Christmas."

Reverend Tom Warmington leads the Live Nativity show in Great Dunmow, Essex

Reverend Tom Warmington leads the Dunmow Live Nativity show - Credit: Saffron Photo

Children present a reading at the Live Nativity in Great Dunmow, Essex

Great Dunmow's Live Nativity 2021 - Credit: Saffron Photo

The Great Dunmow Town Band at the Live Nativity

The Great Dunmow Town Band at the Live Nativity - Credit: Saffron Photo

Dunmow town crier Richard Harris leads the Christmas Live Nativity parade

Dunmow town crier Richard Harris leading the Live Nativity parade - Credit: Saffron Photo

A crowd of children and adults on straw bales at the Live Nativity in Great Dunmow, Essex

Carolling at Great Dunmow's Live Nativity 2021 - Credit: Saffron Photo

The Rt Revd Roger Morris, Bishop of Colchester, at Great Dunmow's Live Nativity

The Right Reverend Roger Morris, Bishop of Colchester, at Great Dunmow's Live Nativity - Credit: Saffron Photo

Primary school pupils in nativity costume parade through Great Dunmow town centre, Essex

Great Dunmow Live Nativity 2021 - Credit: Saffron Photo

Christmas
Dunmow News
Great Dunmow News
Uttlesford News

