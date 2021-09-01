Gallery
Countess of Warwick's Show celebrates 'record-breaking' event
- Credit: Saffron Photo
The Countess of Warwick's Show at Little Easton Manor has been hailed a great success by its organisers.
A "record" number of people visited the show - now in its 32nd year - to watch classic car rallies, vintage ploughing matches and animal displays on Sunday and Bank Holiday Monday (August 29-30).
The show took a hiatus in 2020, but co-organiser Warwick Newbury believes it returned this summer "stronger than ever".
Mr Newbury said: "We had a weekend to be proud of.
"It was a great honour and privilege to be one of over 100 volunteers.
"This was in aid of the Five Parishes charity which looks after four local churches. Our historic churches are expensive to run and we are grateful for everyone's support."
He added: "The would not have been possible without our chairman Tim Turner, sponsor P & A Wood, and Andy Mahoney of Little Easton Manor.
"We will be back!"