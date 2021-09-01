News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Dunmow Broadcast > Lifestyle

Gallery

Countess of Warwick's Show celebrates 'record-breaking' event

Author Picture Icon

Will Durrant

Published: 7:00 AM September 1, 2021   
Four people sit around a chequered picnic blanket in front of a vintage car in Easton, Essex

A good old-fashioned picnic at the Countess of Warwick's Show - Credit: Saffron Photo

The Countess of Warwick's Show at Little Easton Manor has been hailed a great success by its organisers.

A "record" number of people visited the show - now in its 32nd year - to watch classic car rallies, vintage ploughing matches and animal displays on Sunday and Bank Holiday Monday (August 29-30).

Six children bounce across a race track wearing sacks - a sack race at the Countess of Warwick's Show, Essex

The sack race at the Countess of Warwick's Show - Credit: Saffron Photo

Thaxted Morris Men dressed in dancing regalia at the Countess of Warwick's Show, Essex

Thaxted Morris Men at the Countess of Warwick's Show - Credit: Saffron Photo

The show took a hiatus in 2020, but co-organiser Warwick Newbury believes it returned this summer "stronger than ever".

Mr Newbury said: "We had a weekend to be proud of.

"It was a great honour and privilege to be one of over 100 volunteers.

"This was in aid of the Five Parishes charity which looks after four local churches. Our historic churches are expensive to run and we are grateful for everyone's support."

A man in a green top rides a penny farthing assisted by experts in Easton, Essex

Show chairman Tim Turner tries out a penny farthing - Credit: Saffron Photo

Children take part in an egg and spoon race at the Countess of Warwick's Show, Essex

Egg and spoon race at the Countess of Warwick's Show - Credit: Saffron Photo

He added: "The would not have been possible without our chairman Tim Turner, sponsor P & A Wood, and Andy Mahoney of Little Easton Manor.

Most Read

  1. 1 Countess of Warwick's Show celebrates 'record-breaking' event
  2. 2 Race for Life returns with Tesco staff in £1,800 effort
  3. 3 Essex donation points set up for items to help Afghanistan refugees
  1. 4 How to enjoy 62 days off while using only 26 days of annual leave in 2022
  2. 5 Two hair stylists in international contest final
  3. 6 Essex asked to pause donating items for Afghanistan refugees
  4. 7 Car Park Panto arriving at Stansted Airport this Christmas to bring some festive cheer
  5. 8 Buffy Playbus is back next week across Uttlesford
  6. 9 Katie Price’s engagement ring from Carl Woods ‘taken in assault’
  7. 10 Lovestruck rescue dogs Frixos and Ziva tie the knot

"We will be back!"

A team of adults pull on a rope as part of a tug of war at the Countess of Warwick's Show, Essex

Tug of war! - Credit: Saffron Photo

Three children stand in front of an Essex County Fire and Rescue Service engine in Easton

Meeting the fire fighters at the Countess of Warwick Country Show - Credit: Saffron Photo

A brown bull being tugged along by a girl at the Countess of Warwick's Show, Essex

A bull on show at Little Easton Manor - Credit: Saffron Photo

A little boy sits on a blue vintage tractor in Easton, Essex. Behind him, a little girl sits on a red tractor.

The Countess of Warwick's Show, Easton - Credit: Saffron Photo

A sheepdog crouches down, watching three sheep at the Countess of Warwick's Show, Essex

On the lookout - Credit: Saffron Photo

A large shire horse being pulled along by a woman at the Countess of Warwick's Show, Essex

A shire horse on show at Little Easton Manor - Credit: Saffron Photo

A man pulling on reins behind two horses and a traditional plough at the Countess of Warwick's Country Show in Essex

Plough on! - Credit: Saffron Photo

A man admires a very old vintage car from 1903 - a De Dion-Bouton - in Easton, Essex

A De Dion-Bouton from 1903 at the Countess of Warwick's Show - Credit: Saffron Photo

A retro red car with a white strip at the Countess of Warwick's Show, Essex

The Countess of Warwick's Show, Easton - Credit: Saffron Photo

Two people in bright clothing ride penny farthings - bikes with a big front wheel - in Easton, Essex

Penny farthings at the Countess of Warwick's Show - Credit: Saffron Photo

A child tries their hand at archery, firing an arrow into woodland at the Countess of Warwick's Show, Essex

A budding archer at the Countess of Warwick's Show - Credit: Saffron Photo

Events
Charity Fundraiser
Dunmow News
Thaxted News
Uttlesford News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The Victorian Horses event will return to Audley End.

Events

What's On in Essex this August Bank Holiday weekend

Louise Dunderdale

Author Picture Icon
Essex Police at the scene of a stabbing at Enterprise Court industrial estate, Braintree

Essex Police

Update: Braintree stabbing victim now described as 'stable'

Louise Dunderdale

Author Picture Icon
Police are investigating an attempted car theft in Royston

Essex Police

Man in hospital with life-threatening injury after being stabbed

Louise Dunderdale

Author Picture Icon
Katie Price leaves Bexley Magistrates' Court following her drink driving trial where she was banned

Essex Live

Katie Price alleged assault: Police release 32-year-old man on bail

Louise Dunderdale

Author Picture Icon