IN PICTURES: Santa Claus visits Flitch Green for Christmas

Author Picture Icon

Will Durrant

Published: 5:00 PM December 15, 2021
The Rotary Club of Braintree Rivers' very own Father Christmas pays a visit to Flitch Green

Father Christmas pays a visit to Flitch Green - Credit: Saffron Photo

Santa Claus has toured Essex villages with help from a Braintree Rotary club.

Santa visited Flitch Green on Sunday, December 12, after visiting Great Leighs and Black Notley earlier in the week.

He was helping to raise money for PARC, a Great Notley-based charity for children with additional needs, with the Rotary Club of Braintree Rivers and Rudolph the red-nosed reindeer.

Father Christmas in a sleigh, with Rudolph the Red-nosed Reindeer out front, in Flitch Green

Santa pays a visit to Flitch Green in his reindeer-pulled sleigh - Credit: Saffron Photo

Flitch Green residents donate to the Rotary Club of Braintree Rivers' charity collection

A collection for charity at the Rotary Club of Braintree Rivers' Santa Sleigh run - Credit: Saffron Photo

Howard Davis, of Braintree Rivers Rotary, said: "We had a lovely time visiting the villages on our Santa Sleigh tour.

"It was great to see the neighbours in their doorsteps with happy children and happy dogs.

"We have run the event for around a decade and it gets better and better each year."

Father Christmas at Flitch Green

Meeting Father Christmas! - Credit: Saffron Photo

A family on their doorstep wave to Santa Claus as he rides his sleigh through Flitch Green

Waving to Santa on his route through Flitch Green - Credit: Saffron Photo

Braintree Rivers Rotary volunteers in hi-vis with their buckets at the Flitch Green Santa Sleigh event

The Braintree Rivers Rotary team with their buckets at the Flitch Green Santa Sleigh event - Credit: Saffron Photo

Howard added: "PARC is a very worthy organisation.

"It looks after children with additional needs and their parents in our area.

"It's an organisation which the Rotary Club of Braintree Rivers is always keen to support."

A Rotary Club of Braintree Rivers with a collection bucket next to a Flitch Green family

A collection for the Rotary Club of Braintree Rivers' good causes in Flitch Green - Credit: Saffron Photo

A Flitch Green family waves to a passing Father Christmas

Flitch Green families wave to Santa! - Credit: Saffron Photo

Father Christmas in his Rotary Club of Braintree Rivers sleigh

The Rotary Club of Braintree Rivers' sleigh with Santa Claus waving into the distance - Credit: Saffron Photo

