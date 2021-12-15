IN PICTURES: Santa Claus visits Flitch Green for Christmas

Gallery

Santa Claus has toured Essex villages with help from a Braintree Rotary club.

Santa visited Flitch Green on Sunday, December 12, after visiting Great Leighs and Black Notley earlier in the week.

He was helping to raise money for PARC, a Great Notley-based charity for children with additional needs, with the Rotary Club of Braintree Rivers and Rudolph the red-nosed reindeer.

Santa pays a visit to Flitch Green in his reindeer-pulled sleigh - Credit: Saffron Photo

A collection for charity at the Rotary Club of Braintree Rivers' Santa Sleigh run - Credit: Saffron Photo

Howard Davis, of Braintree Rivers Rotary, said: "We had a lovely time visiting the villages on our Santa Sleigh tour.

"It was great to see the neighbours in their doorsteps with happy children and happy dogs.

"We have run the event for around a decade and it gets better and better each year."

Meeting Father Christmas! - Credit: Saffron Photo

Waving to Santa on his route through Flitch Green - Credit: Saffron Photo

The Braintree Rivers Rotary team with their buckets at the Flitch Green Santa Sleigh event - Credit: Saffron Photo

Howard added: "PARC is a very worthy organisation.

"It looks after children with additional needs and their parents in our area.

"It's an organisation which the Rotary Club of Braintree Rivers is always keen to support."

A collection for the Rotary Club of Braintree Rivers' good causes in Flitch Green - Credit: Saffron Photo

Flitch Green families wave to Santa! - Credit: Saffron Photo