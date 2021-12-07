Gallery
Olympic gold medallist Beth Shriever switches on Finchingfield's Christmas tree lights
- Credit: Saffron Photo
Tokyo 2020 BMX racing champion Beth Shriever switched on Finchingfield's Christmas tree lights on Saturday (December 5).
Beth joined Santa Claus, his reindeer and a brass band to help Finchingfield mark the start of its festive season.
The lights switch-on, organised by the Finchingfield Guild and Parish Council, ran alongside a two-day Christmas Market and an Advent Windows showcase.
Finchingfield Parish Council chair Claire Collins praised the volunteers and small businesses who helped put on the show.
Councillor Collins said: "It was a great community event and we are really grateful for the support which we and the Guild received.
"There were lots of people out in the village who were there to cheer on Beth Shriever and enjoy each others' company.
"It was fabulous!"
The advent windows event continues on the Finchingfield Guild website: https://www.finchingfield.org/advent-calendar
Most Read
- 1 First Sunday in December marked with Live Nativity in Great Dunmow
- 2 Braintree investment leads to questions about Witham
- 3 Items from Lidl and Sainsbury's recalled over health and safety concerns
- 4 Meet the cast of this year's special Harlow Playhouse pantomime Robin Hood
- 5 In pictures: Santa's sleigh is in the Dunmow district
- 6 Dunmow's Stables Hotel could become flats as business 'no longer viable'
- 7 'Massive' headliners set to be announced for Creamfields South Chelmsford 2022 line-up
- 8 Essex drink driving figures revealed as police launch Christmas crackdown
- 9 District council: Free car parking between Christmas and January 3
- 10 Essex report into Covid deaths and residents with learning disabilities