News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Dunmow Broadcast > Lifestyle

Gallery

Olympic gold medallist Beth Shriever switches on Finchingfield's Christmas tree lights

Author Picture Icon

Will Durrant

Published: 7:00 AM December 7, 2021
Main - Santa Claus in his sleigh in Finchingfield, Essex; Inset - Tokyo 2020 BMX racing champion Beth Shriever

Beth Shriever switched on Finchingfield's Christmas tree lights, complete with an appearance from Santa Claus - Credit: Saffron Photo

Tokyo 2020 BMX racing champion Beth Shriever switched on Finchingfield's Christmas tree lights on Saturday (December 5).

Beth joined Santa Claus, his reindeer and a brass band to help Finchingfield mark the start of its festive season.

Olympic BMX racing champion Beth Shriever ready to switch on the Finchingfield, Essex Christmas tree lights

Olympic BMX racing champion Beth Shriever arrives in a classic car from P & A Wood, ready to switch on the Finchingfield Christmas tree lights - Credit: Saffron Photo

Santa Claus visits children and adults in Finchingfield, Essex

A visit from Santa at Finchingfield - Credit: Saffron Photo

Tokyo 2020 BMX racing champion Beth Shriever switches on the Christmas tree lights in Finchingfield, Essex

Olympic gold medallist Beth Shriever switches on the Finchingfield Christmas tree lights - Credit: Saffron Photo

The lights switch-on, organised by the Finchingfield Guild and Parish Council, ran alongside a two-day Christmas Market and an Advent Windows showcase.

Finchingfield Parish Council chair Claire Collins praised the volunteers and small businesses who helped put on the show.

Finchingfield's Christmas lights switch-on included an appearance by Father Christmas

A packed weekend of events in Finchingfield, including an appearance by Father Christmas thanks to the Great Dunmow Round Table team - Credit: Saffron Photo

Father Christmas riding his sleigh in Finchingfield, Essex

Father Christmas arrives in Finchingfield - Credit: Saffron Photo

A brass band at Finchingfield's Christmas tree lights switch-on

A band at Finchingfield's Christmas tree lights switch-on - Credit: Saffron Photo

Councillor Collins said: "It was a great community event and we are really grateful for the support which we and the Guild received.

"There were lots of people out in the village who were there to cheer on Beth Shriever and enjoy each others' company.

"It was fabulous!"

The advent windows event continues on the Finchingfield Guild website: https://www.finchingfield.org/advent-calendar

The Christmas tree in Finchingfield, Essex

Finchingfield's Christmas tree - Credit: Saffron Photo

A brass band in Finchingfield, Essex at Christmas

A band for Christmas in Finchingfield - Credit: Saffron Photo

Olympic gold medallist Beth Shriever switches on Finchingfield's Christmas tree lights

Olympic gold medallist Beth Shriever switches on Finchingfield's Christmas tree lights - Credit: Saffron Photo

A crowd on the Finchingfield, Essex bridge

Christmas in Finchingfield - Credit: Saffron Photo

Most Read

  1. 1 First Sunday in December marked with Live Nativity in Great Dunmow
  2. 2 Braintree investment leads to questions about Witham
  3. 3 Items from Lidl and Sainsbury's recalled over health and safety concerns
  1. 4 Meet the cast of this year's special Harlow Playhouse pantomime Robin Hood
  2. 5 In pictures: Santa's sleigh is in the Dunmow district
  3. 6 Dunmow's Stables Hotel could become flats as business 'no longer viable'
  4. 7 'Massive' headliners set to be announced for Creamfields South Chelmsford 2022 line-up
  5. 8 Essex drink driving figures revealed as police launch Christmas crackdown
  6. 9 District council: Free car parking between Christmas and January 3
  7. 10 Essex report into Covid deaths and residents with learning disabilities
Christmas
Cycling
Olympics
Braintree News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A house fire in Thaxted, Essex resulted in the death of an elderly woman

Essex County Fire and Rescue Service

Thaxted community in shock after fatal house fire

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
The Uttlesford District Council offices in Saffron Walden, Essex; Insets: Cllr John Lodge and Cllr Petrina Lees

Uttlesford District Council

'Many questions' claim as Uttlesford leader John Lodge announces...

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
Christmas at All Saints' Church - which is all lit up - in Rayne, near Braintree, Essex

Christmas

Festive fun comes to Rayne this December

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
Christmas jumpers on show and matching Santa hats at the Great Dunmow Christmas Market 2021, Essex

Christmas | Gallery

IN PICTURES: Festive season begins at Dunmow Christmas Market

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon