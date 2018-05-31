Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence

Public Notice Archant

Sarah Wise trading as JFL Services of White Barns High St. Stebbing, Dunmow, Essex, CM6 3SF is applying for a licence to use Martels Ind Est, Unit 7c, High Easter Rd. Barnston CM6 1NA as an operating center for 2 goods vehicles and 0 trailers.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence

You may also want to watch:

Sarah Wise trading as JFL Services of White Barns High St. Stebbing, Dunmow, Essex, CM6 3SF is applying for a licence to use Martels Ind Est, Unit 7c, High Easter Rd. Barnston CM6 1NA as an operating center for 2 goods vehicles and 0 trailers.

Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner’s office.