ORDER 2015 NOTICE UNDER ARTICLE 13 OF APPLICATION FOR PLANNING PERMISSION.

Public Notices

Notice ID: 10968142

TOWN AND COUNTRY PLANNING (DEVELOPMENT MANAGEMENT PROCEDURE) (ENGLAND) ORDER 2015 NOTICE UNDER ARTICLE 13 OF APPLICATION FOR PLA

Proposed development at: Land East of Parsonage Road, Takeley.

Take notice that a planning application is being made by James Anthony Trafford, Claire Ash-Wheeler, Marian Beatrice Ash, Cosmo Caddy and Endurance Estates Land Promotion Ltd for planning permission.

Description of proposed development: Outline planning application with all matters reserved, except for access, for up to 88 dwellings (including affordable housing and self/custom-build plots), as well as public open space, children’s play area, landscape infrastructure including a buffer to Prior’s Wood Ancient Woodland and all other associated infrastructure.

Local Planning Authority to whom the application is being submitted: Uttlesford District Council

Local Planning Authority Address: Uttlesford District Council, Council Offices, London Road, Saffron Walden CB11 4ER.

Any owner of the land or tenant who wishes to make representations about this application should write to the Council within 21 days of the date of publication of this notice.

Signatory: Mr Robert Barber (Pegasus Group on behalf of the applicants) Date: 15th July 2021.

Statement of owners’ rights: The grant of planning permission does not affect owners’ rights to retain or dispose of their property, unless there is some provision to the contrary in an agreement or lease.

Statement of agricultural tenants’ rights: The grant of planning permission for non-agricultural development may affect agricultural tenants’ security of tenure. ‘Owner’ means a person having a freehold interest or a leasehold interest the unexpired term of which is not less than seven years. ‘Tenant’ means a tenant of an agricultural holding any part of which is comprised in the land