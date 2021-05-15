News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Public Notices

LICENSING ACT 2003 APPLICATION FOR A PREMISES LICENCE

Edgeley Estates Ltd
Notice ID: 10929623

Edgeley Estates Ltd - Rumballs Shop, Braintree Road, Felsted, Dunmow, Essex CM6 3DJ.

Sale of Alcohol on the premises. Monday to Friday 12 noon until 10pm. Saturday 12 noon until 5pm.

The Licensing Register may be inspected at the Licensing Authority, Uttlesford District Council, Council Offices, London Road, Saffron Walden, Essex, CB11 4ER between 9.00 am and 4.30 pm (Monday to Friday except public holidays).

Any representations by a Responsible Authority or Interested Party must be made in writing to the above address by Monday 17th May 2021.

It is an offence knowingly or recklessly to make a false statement in connection with an application punishable on summary conviction by a maximum fine of unlimited 

Most Read

Two priests stand side-by-side, one in white (Revd Warmington, left), one in red robes.

New Dunmow and Barnston vicar thanks community for warm welcome

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
Dunmow High Street. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

TSB closes Dunmow branch

Louise Dunderdale

person
Two policemen with their backs to the camera

Crime

Man sentenced after admitting two charges of sexual assault

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
A wooden gate and World War 2-era hut.

Heritage

Prisoner of War Camp a 'huge part' of Essex history

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon