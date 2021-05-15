LICENSING ACT 2003 APPLICATION FOR A PREMISES LICENCE

Public Notices

Notice ID: 10929623

Edgeley Estates Ltd - Rumballs Shop, Braintree Road, Felsted, Dunmow, Essex CM6 3DJ.

Sale of Alcohol on the premises. Monday to Friday 12 noon until 10pm. Saturday 12 noon until 5pm.

The Licensing Register may be inspected at the Licensing Authority, Uttlesford District Council, Council Offices, London Road, Saffron Walden, Essex, CB11 4ER between 9.00 am and 4.30 pm (Monday to Friday except public holidays).

Any representations by a Responsible Authority or Interested Party must be made in writing to the above address by Monday 17th May 2021.

It is an offence knowingly or recklessly to make a false statement in connection with an application punishable on summary conviction by a maximum fine of unlimited