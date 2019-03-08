Interest in vegetable-planting initiative is on the grow in Dunmow

Jenny Lynn and volunteer, Trauti Hard standing next to the planters. Picture: CONTRIBUTED Archant

Visitors to Dunmow have been noticing some unusual foliage sprouting among the blooms in the town centre planters - vegetables!

Some of the vegetables that have been growing in the planters. Picture: CONTRIBUTED Some of the vegetables that have been growing in the planters. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

We're Diggin' It - a Dunmow-based, not-for-profit company - was granted permission by Dunmow Town Council to use the lower sections of two planters to sow vegetables seeds.

The planting was carried out by volunteers at the start of June and, after just a few months, the towers are brimming full of edible herbs and vegetables, including mint, marjoram, green and red basil, rosemary, parsley, cucumbers, tomatoes, lettuce, courgettes, kohl rabi, purple runner beans, colourful chard, radishes and onions.

Jenny Lynn, company director, said: "The aim is to inspire people to get together and maybe grow their own and to have conversations about growing local food and avoiding the thousands of food miles much of our produce makes every day.

"The planters offer an insight into seasonality and sharing our local grown food, while building community. We want to inspire people, young and old, to get outside away from gadgets and enjoy what nature provides for free, and often, with far more taste and nourishment than industrial produced food.

"I have been to check on the planters many times since they were installed, and each time passers by stop and talk, asking questions and without exception, all of them saying they are really happy that they are there and that Dunmow has something like this.

"Older visitors share a story or two about their past veg growing attempts, and some share a personal story just because, well, nature inspires connection and sharing. While young families show their children how things are growing and what 'naked' vegetables look like. I have even received phone calls from people thanking us for our inspiration."

Ms Lynn said the produce would provide salad leaves to local customers, cafes and restaurants to help part-fund the project and, she hoped to welcome more volunteers into the project in the coming months and years.

Ms Lynn added: "We would like to extend a 'thank you' to everyone who has contributed to making our project happen, from donations of materials to hours of time spared to help it grow. We are loving working together with you all."