Ronnie's in Flitch Green is offering meals to ensure children do not go hungry this half-term. Other businesses have followed his lead.

A number of places have stepped up to offer food to ensure no child goes hungry during half-term. If you know of others, please get in touch.

Amber Wright of Darfranko's Bakery in Takeley has been making fresh meals each day, for collection and delivery, to ensure no child goes hungry this half term.

Felsted School is providing packed lunches for anyone eligible for free school meals.

These lunches can be collected between 12pm and 1.30pm until Friday, October 30 from Felsted’s Lord Riche Hall, Stebbing Road, Felsted, CM6 3LL.

Contact Felsted’s General Services Manager Rose Walker on gsmanager@felsted.org

*Amber Wright of Darfranko’s Bakery in Takeley has been making fresh meals each day so children don’t go hungry in half term, for collection and delivery.

The meals have the option of vegetables and a fresh bread roll.

She has offered them to families in Takeley, Little Canfield, Stebbing, Felsted, Great Dunmow, Thaxted, Saffron Walden, Bishop’s Stortford and Harlow.

Supporters including businesses and individuals have been donating funds through her GoFundMe page to help support the costs.

She said: “As a parent myself the thought of any child going without a hot meal truly breaks my heart.”

She added: “I want to reassure these families that this is nothing to be ashamed of, help is there so please use it!”

Contact her on email via darfrankosbakery@gmail.com or text 07534817914.

*The Axe and Compasses pub near Great Dunmow is offering a hot lunch and fresh fruit for any child in need over half term.

The choice is tomato and cheese pasta; sausage, mash and peas; or chicken goujons, chips and peas.

Call 01279 876648 between 9am to 11.30am to pre-order a take-away meal for collection between 12noon and 2pm.

*Jalsa Ghar Indian Restaurant on Stortford Road is offering a hot packed lunch to take away for any child who needs it during half term, between 12noon and 1.30pm.

Email eating@jalsaghar.co.uk

*Debbie Hasler is delivering food to families in Dunmow and surrounding areas this week who contacted her directly after she started a conversation on Facebook.

Her conversation sparked others to step forward, offering donations of cash and items.

She is planning longer term help including Christmas Dinner boxes and gifts for children, and essentials for people who are struggling.

She has set up the Dunmow Pay It Forward page on GoFundMe: https://uk.gofundme.com/f/dunmow-pay-it-forward-geiup

*Food providers in Flitch Green have stepped forward to help.

Ronnie’s Kitchen announced they would provide food for children in need. Other quickly followed.

The Little Bagel Box, and Flitch and Chips joined them. The Angel and Harp in Dunmow is also offering food for children.

Teacher Jane said: “As a local teacher I know that child poverty in our area is real.

“It’s vital we get the word out and help the children who need this support. It’s a no questions asked, no proof, act of community generosity at a time when the street food vans in particular must be finding things tough themselves. I’m sure you will agree it needs applauding.”

*Winners tea room in Finchingfield is offering a free takeaway spaghetti bolognese or fish fingers, chips and peas, to ensure children in need get a hot meal.

Send them a private message on Facebook, or get in touch via Instagram or telephone to sort it out.

They said all takeaways are served from the ice cream parlour and will be discreet. You will be given a time slot to collect.