News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Public Notices

Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence

Country View Landscapes Ltd
Notice ID: 10908185

Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence

Joss Witham trading as Country View Landscapes Ltd of George’s Farm, Lubberhedges Lane, Stebbing CM6 3BU is applying for a licence to use George’s Farm, Lubberhedges Lane, Stebbing CM6 3BU as an operating centre for 1 goods vehicle and 0 trailers.

Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner’s office. 
 

Most Read

William Rose, 16, from Dunmow, now holds a Guinness world record

Dunmow teenager is officially a Guinness World Record-breaker

Andra Maciuca

Author Picture Icon
Helena Romanes School and Sixth Form Centre. Picture: ARCHANT

Essex County Council

New Dunmow school approved but safety fears aired

Louise Dunderdale

person
DLP-3179

Essex Police

Woman taken to hospital after serious accident between Takeley and Dunmow

Andra Maciuca

Author Picture Icon
Police are investigating a dog theft incident in Little Dunmow

Essex Police

Laptops and jewellery stolen during Dunmow burglary

Andra Maciuca

Author Picture Icon