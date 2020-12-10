Advanced search

Tree of Hope in Leaden Roding

PUBLISHED: 12:00 11 December 2020

Stock image: girl decorating a tree. Picture: Getty Images/ iStockphoto

Stock image: girl decorating a tree. Picture: Getty Images/ iStockphoto

Archant

St Michaels and All Angels in Leaden Roding aims to brighten the Christmas period with a Tree of Hope.

On Saturday (December 12), the church is open from 11am to 2pm and people are invited to visit and write a message on the card supplied, ready to hang on the tree.

These messages can be to a lost loved one, to someone you have missed seeing, a special wish or a message for a sick person, a poem or a drawing.

Donations are being accepted to support the church and Whizz-Kidz.

There will also be homemade jam, marmalade and chutney for sale.

On Sunday (December 13) at 11am a church service will bless the message and hang them on the tree.

Messages can be written up to December 24 when the church holds its crib experience. There will be a series of displays around the church and a part of the Christmas story can be read. There will also be a knitted Knitivity.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Dunmow Broadcast. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Quick Links

Christmas News

Local Pantomimes

Christmas Lights Switch-Ons

Santa's Grottos

Watch to watch this Christmas

 

Latest from the Dunmow Broadcast

The Maltings, a fully restored gem from the past, saved by volunteers

The Maltings in Great Dunmow by Jessica Sian Illustration. www.jessicasian.com Picture: JESSICA SIAN

Artist leaves postcards around town to spread joy

Doctors Pond, Great Dunmow, by Jessica Sian Illustration. Photo: Jessica Moulsher.

Reader pictures and video: Let’s Brighten Up Christmas

Christmas cheer at The Maypole in Thaxted. Picture: SAM DUNBAR/ VINCE SALTER

Possessor film review: Fans of Cronenberg senior will find plenty to savour in this work from his offspring

Andrea Riseborough in Possessor. Picture: Signature Entertainment

Shop Local: Support local artists and makers this Christmas

Mary Turley, owner of the Wonky Wheel gallery in Finchingfield. Picture: WONKY WHEEL