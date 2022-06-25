Public Notices

Notice ID: 11167162

APPLICATION FOR A PREMISES LICENCE (Sections 17)

Name of Applicant or Club - Charles & Mike Distilling. Postal address of premises or club premises including Post Code Unit 9, Marks Hall, Marks Hall Farm, Margaret Roding, Dunmow, Essex, CM6 1QT. Statement of Relevant Licensable Activities or Relevant Qualifying Club Activities which it is proposed will be carried on, on or from the premises. The current premises licence PL0440 allows for 24-hour Monday-Sunday online retail of alcohol to be delivered and consumed off the premises. This premises licence variation is for the sale of retail alcohol on the premises that allows for public access to attend a 'Gin School experience' where participants produce their own gin, tasting and subsequently purchase the alcohol at the end of the activity. It will only be open to those participating in a pre-booked Gin School experience and there is no bar open to the public on the premises. The Gin School will be open from 10:00 to 23:00 Monday to Sunday. This premises licence variation also seeks to increase the current licenced area. The Licensing Register may be inspected at the Licensing Authority, Uttlesford District Council, Council Offices, London Road, Saffron Walden, Essex, CB11 4ER between 9.00 am and 4.30 pm (Monday to Friday except public holidays). Any representations by a Responsible Authority or Interested Party must be made in writing to the above address by 13th July 2022 It is an offence knowingly or recklessly to make a false statement in connection with an application punishable on summary conviction by a maximum fine of £unlimited