PUBLIC CONSULTATION

Public Notices

Notice ID: 10985544

Moors Fields, between Flitch Green and Pound Hill, Little Dunmow

Catesby Estates is preparing proposals for new homes and public open space on Moors Fields, land off Station Road, between Flitch Green and Pound Hill, Little Dunmow.

Your views are important; this is an opportunity for members of the public to review & provide feedback on our proposals.

Find out more at: www.catesby-moorsfields.co.uk

You are able to submit feedback via the online form and survey on the website or via: info@catesbyestates.co.uk, 01926 836910 or Freepost CATESBY ESTATES

Feedback closes 12th September 2021