The North Pole Cambridge has festive season fun for young and old

PUBLISHED: 14:40 15 November 2018 | UPDATED: 14:46 15 November 2018

The North Pole Cambridge Ice Rink is right in the heart of Cambridgeshire

Archant

Looking for family things to do locally this Christmas? Try ice-skating at the North Pole in Cambridge

The festive season kicks off in magical style this year, with the North Pole Cambridge Ice Rink returning to Parker’s Piece Park from November 17.

Located right in the heart of Cambridge, this winter wonderland for young and old is open until January 6, and is ideal for all skating abilities. It is the perfect day out for groups and families, whatever the weather.

The spacious ice rink has a clear roof, which means skaters can glide around under the stars and keep dry if it rains.

The North Pole Cambridge also has lots of funfair entertainment and amusements the whole family can enjoy. The cosy, undercover Alpine Cabin Bar offers as a seasonal array of food and drinks throughout the skating season.

Travelling to the North Pole couldn’t be easier. Cambridge Railway Station provides great links to and from the city and the surrounding area, and is easily accessible from London. It’s also just a fifteen minute walk away from the North Pole Cambridge Ice Rink.

Open from November 17 to January 6, the rink is open every day except Christmas. 12pm to 9pm on weekdays and 11am to 9pm on weekends. The last skate is at 8pm each night.

Adults £12.50, concession (children under 15, pensioners, students) £11, children under 12 £10.50. Family deals for two adults and two children (£41), and for one adult and three children (£39) are available. Groups of ten or more get a 10 per cent of advertised individual ticket prices.

Parkers Piece Park, CB1 1NA; thenorthpolecambridge.co.uk

