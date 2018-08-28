Advanced search

Thriller Live show announced for Newmarket Nights

PUBLISHED: 10:42 26 October 2018 | UPDATED: 10:42 26 October 2018

Hit West End concert Thriller Live has been announced for Newmarket Nights in 2019. Here's a picture of previous cast members on stage.

Hit West End concert Thriller Live has been announced for Newmarket Nights in 2019. Here's a picture of previous cast members on stage.

Supplied by Chuff Media

The first confirmed Newmarket Nights concert for 2019 promises to be a real Thriller for fans of Michael Jackson.

Thriller Live can be seen at Newmarket Nights in 2019.

The Jockey Club Live presents Thriller Live at Newmarket Racecourses on Friday, July 19, 2019.

Following the success of The Jacksons in 2017, and Magic of Motown this year, Newmarket Nights are bringing a musical tribute to the King of Pop to the July Course.

The two-hour concert revue will be the first time a West End production has graced the Newmarket Nights stage.

Amy Starkey, Regional Director East of Jockey Club Racecourses, said: “Newmarket Racecourses is delighted to announce Thriller Live as our first music performance in 2019.

Thriller Live can be seen at Newmarket Nights in 2019. Here's a picture of previous cast members on stage.

“This is the very first time we have welcomed a hit musical to our stage, and after the success of Magic of Motown this summer, we believe Thriller Live is going to be extremely popular.

“We also have a number of other exciting acts in the pipeline for Newmarket Nights in 2019 and we look forward to announcing these in the coming weeks.”

Now in its record-breaking 10th year, Thriller Live is a spectacular concert created to celebrate the career of the world’s greatest entertainer, Michael Jackson.

After opening in the Lyric Theatre in London on January 2, 2009 to rave reviews, Thriller Live has since embarked on several world tours, played over 6,500 shows globally to over 5 million fans and visited over 30 countries.

Thriller Live can be seen at Newmarket Nights on Friday, July 19, 2019. Here's a picture of previous cast members on stage.

It entered the West End record books by becoming the longest running show in the Lyric Theatre’s 125-year history and the 14th longest running musical in the West End.

Taking you on an electrifying visual and audio journey through the magic of MJ’s 45-year musical history, you’ll experience over two hours of non-stop hits from pop to rock, soul to disco.

Paying homage to Jackson’s legendary live performances and innovative dance moves executed with flair, precision and passion this is a show that you will never forget.

Expect to hear classics such as I Want You Back, ABC, Can You Feel It, Off The Wall, The Way You Make Me Feel, Smooth Criminal, Beat It, Billie Jean, Dirty Diana, Bad, Rock With You, They Don’t Care About Us, Dangerous and Thriller.

Thriller Live can be seen at Newmarket Nights on Friday, July 19, 2019.

Tickets for Thriller Live are on sale now via http://www.thejockeyclublive.co.uk

Tickets start from £25. All terms and conditions are available on http://newmarket.thejockeyclub.co.uk

Milkman left injured after being struck by his stolen delivery van

13:56 Katherine Heslop
Essex Police are asking anyone who saw what happened to contact them.

A milkman was struck by his own delivery van after it was stolen early this morning in Dunmow.

RSPCA appealing for information after four “dumped” budgies found “huddled together” in an alleyway in Dunmow

10:02 Katherine Heslop
The budgies are recovering well but have lost feathers. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

A member of the public found four “dumped” budgies cold and shaking in a Dunmow alleyway.

How time flies! Peter celebrates half a century in a job that really makes him tick

08:51 Katherine Heslop
Peter Manning in his workshop where he has been repairing clocks and watches for 50 years. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

A grandfather who was offered a job as one of the Queen’s clock makers in Buckingham Palace is celebrating half a century at G.W Blower jewellers in Dunmow.

Police commissioners ‘rise to the challenge’ to find criminals responsible for region’s ram raids

15:47 Imogen Braddick
Halifax in Saffron Walden.

Crime commissioners across the East of England have said they are committed to finding those responsible for a spate of ram raids across the region this year.

Milkman left injured after being struck by his stolen delivery van

Essex Police are asking anyone who saw what happened to contact them.

Resident ghost makes an appearance at Mountfitchet Castle in Stansted

The last time the ghost at Mountfitchet Castle was captured on camera was in 2010. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

“The wheel was part of the last moments of my uncle ‘s life”: relatives’ pilgrimage for Second World War pilot who crashed in Great Bardfield

L-R: Rosalind Heslop, David Skeet, Peter Morris and Martin Heslop. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

RSPCA appealing for information after four “dumped” budgies found “huddled together” in an alleyway in Dunmow

The budgies are recovering well but have lost feathers. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

End of an era as family-run firm agrees to takeover deal

Ridgeons

Ridgeons

