Thriller Live show announced for Newmarket Nights

Hit West End concert Thriller Live has been announced for Newmarket Nights in 2019. Here's a picture of previous cast members on stage. Supplied by Chuff Media

The first confirmed Newmarket Nights concert for 2019 promises to be a real Thriller for fans of Michael Jackson.

The Jockey Club Live presents Thriller Live at Newmarket Racecourses on Friday, July 19, 2019.

Following the success of The Jacksons in 2017, and Magic of Motown this year, Newmarket Nights are bringing a musical tribute to the King of Pop to the July Course.

The two-hour concert revue will be the first time a West End production has graced the Newmarket Nights stage.

Amy Starkey, Regional Director East of Jockey Club Racecourses, said: “Newmarket Racecourses is delighted to announce Thriller Live as our first music performance in 2019.

“This is the very first time we have welcomed a hit musical to our stage, and after the success of Magic of Motown this summer, we believe Thriller Live is going to be extremely popular.

“We also have a number of other exciting acts in the pipeline for Newmarket Nights in 2019 and we look forward to announcing these in the coming weeks.”

Now in its record-breaking 10th year, Thriller Live is a spectacular concert created to celebrate the career of the world’s greatest entertainer, Michael Jackson.

After opening in the Lyric Theatre in London on January 2, 2009 to rave reviews, Thriller Live has since embarked on several world tours, played over 6,500 shows globally to over 5 million fans and visited over 30 countries.

It entered the West End record books by becoming the longest running show in the Lyric Theatre’s 125-year history and the 14th longest running musical in the West End.

Taking you on an electrifying visual and audio journey through the magic of MJ’s 45-year musical history, you’ll experience over two hours of non-stop hits from pop to rock, soul to disco.

Paying homage to Jackson’s legendary live performances and innovative dance moves executed with flair, precision and passion this is a show that you will never forget.

Expect to hear classics such as I Want You Back, ABC, Can You Feel It, Off The Wall, The Way You Make Me Feel, Smooth Criminal, Beat It, Billie Jean, Dirty Diana, Bad, Rock With You, They Don’t Care About Us, Dangerous and Thriller.

Tickets for Thriller Live are on sale now via http://www.thejockeyclublive.co.uk

Tickets start from £25. All terms and conditions are available on http://newmarket.thejockeyclub.co.uk