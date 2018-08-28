Netball: Great Dunmow start season well

Great Dunmow Netball Club have made a fine start to the new Chelmsford & District League season.

After their annual summer tour at Condover Hall, the Dunmow Dragons have built on last season’s unbeaten run in fine style.

They have beaten Danbury Dames (57-7), Lyons Ladies Yellows (45-22) and Dunmow Crests Yellow (56-8) in the league, as well as Ferrers Falcons (71-12) and Black Magic Diamonds (61-20) in the cup.

Gerry McGarry, Victoria Carey, Emily Witham and Natalie Perry have all won player of the match awards.

Dunmow Phoenix are also showing improvement and took a lot of confidence from their 33-26 cup defeat to Discovery.

After a setback against HPSS they beat Ferrers Falcons 44-19 in an impressive display, with player of the match awards going to Karen Wallace, Amy Hawkridge and Michelle Cooper ahead of their match with Maldon Sapphires.

Great Dunmow train on Wednesdays at HRS from 7.30-8.30pm and offer a free taster session.

New members of all abilities are welcome. Contact Tracy on 07961 080750.