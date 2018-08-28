Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Athletics: Grange Farm & Dunmow Runners stage successful Stebbing 10

PUBLISHED: 09:00 15 November 2018

Runners prepare for the Stebbing 10

Runners prepare for the Stebbing 10

Archant

Grange Farm & Dunmow Runners hosted the Stebbing 10-mile race on Sunday, where more than 500 runners observed a two minutes silence at the village war memorial.

Comment
Liz Davis, Heydon Mizon and Rob Lowe at the Stebbing 10Liz Davis, Heydon Mizon and Rob Lowe at the Stebbing 10

The event was awarded the Howard Williams’ Trophy in 2016 and 2017 as the best road race in Essex and takes runners from the church, through the village and out along country lanes, before a finish at the village school.

Heydon Mizon (Witham) won in 59.22, ahead of Ty Farrer (Hunts AC, 59.35), Liz Davis (Springfield Striders, 59.38), Rob Lowe (60.10).

Springfield’s Jackie Stretton (66.35) and Fiona Halls of Saffron Striders (69.37) completed the women’s top three.

Age group winners were Mizon (M40), Leo Cole (M50, 63.46), Cliff Weatherup (M60, 73.30) and Denis Mole (M70, 84.34), Davis (F35), Halls (F45), Rebecca Pittman (F55, 74.27) and Theresa Burke (F65, 1:54.40), as Witham and Springfield won the men and women’s team awards.

GFDR will be making a donation to the Royal British Legion from the proceeds of the race.

Topic Tags:

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Dunmow Broadcast visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Dunmow Broadcast staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Dunmow Broadcast account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

More news stories

‘Opportunist’ Little Dunmow burglar is jailed after pleading guilty to a string of offences

08:54 Daniel Mansfield
Shane Smith. Picture: ESSEX POLICE

A burglar from Little Dunmow has been jailed for more than three years and has been disqualified from driving for a total of 44 months after he admitted nine offences over two counties.

Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence

52 minutes ago
Public Notice

Paul Grievson trading as North Essex Recycling Ltd of 6 Cypress Court, Dunmow, Essex CM6 1ZA is applying for a licence to use Brands Farm, Ongar Road, Dunmow, Essex CM6 1JL as an operating centre for 2 goods vehicles and 0 trailers.

Councillors approve Stansted Airport expansion plans

Yesterday, 18:13 Imogen Braddick
The entrance to Stansted Airport

Stansted Airport’s expansion plans have been approved by Uttlesford District Council’s planning committee.

Twin town makes special donation to mark armistice

Yesterday, 13:21 Katherine Heslop
L-R: Jacinta Smith, MP James Cleverly, Verberie mayor Michel Arnould and Ann Hooks in front of the stone donated by Verberie. Picture: JAN MOLLER

A rock from a quarry close to where the First World War armistice treaty was signed was unveiled in Rayne on November 3 in front of hundreds of people.

Digital Edition

Image
Read the Dunmow Broadcast e-edition E-edition

Most read stories

Essex Police looking for missing Dunmow woman

Essex Police are appealing for information about Mary Connors. Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Police appeal after ‘woman is bitten by dog’ in Little Canfield

The man police in Essex would like to speak to in connection with the incident. Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Tipper truck stolen from district council premises after break-in

Essex Police have recovered the tipper truck and are investigating the inciden. Picture: Archant

District council announces free parking plan for festive period

Swan Meadow Car Park, Saffron Walden. Picture: SaffronPhoto

Councillors approve Stansted Airport expansion plans

The entrance to Stansted Airport

Newsletter Sign Up

Dunmow Broadcast weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Local Guide