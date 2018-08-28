Athletics: Grange Farm & Dunmow Runners stage successful Stebbing 10

Runners prepare for the Stebbing 10 Archant

Grange Farm & Dunmow Runners hosted the Stebbing 10-mile race on Sunday, where more than 500 runners observed a two minutes silence at the village war memorial.

Liz Davis, Heydon Mizon and Rob Lowe at the Stebbing 10 Liz Davis, Heydon Mizon and Rob Lowe at the Stebbing 10

The event was awarded the Howard Williams’ Trophy in 2016 and 2017 as the best road race in Essex and takes runners from the church, through the village and out along country lanes, before a finish at the village school.

Heydon Mizon (Witham) won in 59.22, ahead of Ty Farrer (Hunts AC, 59.35), Liz Davis (Springfield Striders, 59.38), Rob Lowe (60.10).

Springfield’s Jackie Stretton (66.35) and Fiona Halls of Saffron Striders (69.37) completed the women’s top three.

Age group winners were Mizon (M40), Leo Cole (M50, 63.46), Cliff Weatherup (M60, 73.30) and Denis Mole (M70, 84.34), Davis (F35), Halls (F45), Rebecca Pittman (F55, 74.27) and Theresa Burke (F65, 1:54.40), as Witham and Springfield won the men and women’s team awards.

GFDR will be making a donation to the Royal British Legion from the proceeds of the race.