Athletics: Grange Farm & Dunmow Runners show best at Tiptree 10

Grange Farm & Dunmow Runners James Bosher at the Tiptree 10 Archant

Grange Farm & Dunmow Runners were among a field of 400 at the Tiptree 10 Essex Championship event.

Grange Farm & Dunmow Runners Hayley Morley at the Tiptree 10 Grange Farm & Dunmow Runners Hayley Morley at the Tiptree 10

The mainly flat course led to some impressive times, with eight of 17 GFDR athletes setting personal bests.

James Bosher was first member home in 10th in 57 minutes 53 seconds, with Ashwin Shah (64.03) not far behind in a new best.

Martin Atkinson (71.09), Luca Predebon (71.17), Karen Pickering (75.08), Emily Predebon (76.76), Abigail Rayner (81.39), Brady Ramsay (83.47) and Hayley Morley (88.36) also beat previous bests.

Kevin Marshall (68.39) finished ahead of Alan Fullerton (71.04), Colin Jackson (76.55), John Smith (80.50) and wife Hayley (83.51), Lee Prowse (84.58) and Henrietta Butcher (86.43) completed the line-up.