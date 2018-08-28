Football: Gr-eight win for Dunmow Rhodes

Emilo Caceres-Sola, Kennie Irving, Josh Breeze, George Hamill, Jake Sutton and Sam Hockley netted for Dunmow Rhodes in their win over Witham Nomads Archant

Dunmow Rhodes put Braintree & North Essex Sunday League rivals Witham Nomads to the sword in an 8-0 win in their Malcolm Foy Memorial Trophy tie.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Last year’s beaten finalists took the lead when Emilo Caceres-Sola and Jake Sutton teamed up for George Hamill to score with a great shot.

And it was 2-0 when Caceres-Sola found Kennie Irving to chest down and fire home on the turn.

Irving struck again before the break, as keeper Luke Johnson and Ollie Blower denied Witham a reply.

And Caceres-Sola added the fourth after the restart with a near finish, before Sutton’s strong run and finish led to the fifth.

Josh Breeze got in on the act with a similar effort to make it 6-0, before Sam Hockley’s cross found Caceres-Sola for the seventh.

And provider Hockley then turned goalscorer for Rhodes to complete the rout, smashing home from Irving’s cross.