Football: Gr-eight win for Dunmow Rhodes
PUBLISHED: 15:42 27 November 2018 | UPDATED: 15:42 27 November 2018
Archant
Dunmow Rhodes put Braintree & North Essex Sunday League rivals Witham Nomads to the sword in an 8-0 win in their Malcolm Foy Memorial Trophy tie.
Last year’s beaten finalists took the lead when Emilo Caceres-Sola and Jake Sutton teamed up for George Hamill to score with a great shot.
And it was 2-0 when Caceres-Sola found Kennie Irving to chest down and fire home on the turn.
Irving struck again before the break, as keeper Luke Johnson and Ollie Blower denied Witham a reply.
And Caceres-Sola added the fourth after the restart with a near finish, before Sutton’s strong run and finish led to the fifth.
Josh Breeze got in on the act with a similar effort to make it 6-0, before Sam Hockley’s cross found Caceres-Sola for the seventh.
And provider Hockley then turned goalscorer for Rhodes to complete the rout, smashing home from Irving’s cross.