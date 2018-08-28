Football: Dunmow Rhodes return win a win at Notley FC

Christian Roles, George Hamill and Jake Sutton were on target for Dunmow Rhodes Archant

Dunmow Rhodes got back to action with a 3-2 win at Notley FC in Braintree & North Essex Sunday League Division One.

Warren Baines hit the post early on, but his cross was fired home by Jake Sutton later in the first half.

Notley made a strong start to the second half at a blustery Four Releet Sports Ground and Edward Leader saw a great shot rattle the post before Coner Randle levelled from a corner.

Rhodes regained the lead with an excellent 50-yard free kick from man of the match George Hamill, which proved too hot to handle for the home keeper.

But Notley squared it up for a second time after a strong run and shot from Leader flashed past Luke Johnson.

Both teams went in search of a winner in the time that remained and some good play from Baines found Christian Roles in space to fire an excellent shot past the Notley keeper to seal the points for Rhodes.