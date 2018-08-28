Advanced search

Essex county gold for Grange Farm & Dunmow Runners’ Josh Sowman

PUBLISHED: 13:45 23 October 2018

Grange Farm & Dunmow Runners' Josh Sowman with his Essex county gold medal.

Archant

Archant

Grange Farm and Dunmow Runners’ Josh Sowman was the fastest in the U18 category to claim an Essex County Championship gold medal at the Wix 5 mile road race.

More than 450 runners took part in the race, which followed a relatively flat course resulting in some fast times.

More than 450 runners took part in the race, which followed a relatively flat course resulting in some fast times.

The event was won by Edward Michell of Colchester Harriers in 26 minutes 13 seconds with Sowman finishing 11th in a personal best of 27:41.

He was followed 20 seconds later by James Bosher in 12th.

There were also PBs for Luca Predebon (33:49), Martin Atkinson (34:02), Emily Predebon (36:25) and Hayley Morley (40:46).

Karen Pickering was the fastest GFDR female in 36:02.

Meanwhile at the Chelmsford Marathon Ashwin Shah achieved a PB of 3:12:46 with Ian Lawson finishing in 3:59:36.

And Jason Bepey also picked up a PB at the Abingdon Marathon, clocking 3:35:12.

