Essex county gold for Grange Farm & Dunmow Runners’ Josh Sowman
PUBLISHED: 13:45 23 October 2018
Archant
Grange Farm and Dunmow Runners’ Josh Sowman was the fastest in the U18 category to claim an Essex County Championship gold medal at the Wix 5 mile road race.
More than 450 runners took part in the race, which followed a relatively flat course resulting in some fast times.
The event was won by Edward Michell of Colchester Harriers in 26 minutes 13 seconds with Sowman finishing 11th in a personal best of 27:41.
He was followed 20 seconds later by James Bosher in 12th.
There were also PBs for Luca Predebon (33:49), Martin Atkinson (34:02), Emily Predebon (36:25) and Hayley Morley (40:46).
Karen Pickering was the fastest GFDR female in 36:02.
Meanwhile at the Chelmsford Marathon Ashwin Shah achieved a PB of 3:12:46 with Ian Lawson finishing in 3:59:36.
And Jason Bepey also picked up a PB at the Abingdon Marathon, clocking 3:35:12.