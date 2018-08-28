Advanced search

Dunmow neighbours net more impressive wins

PUBLISHED: 09:00 16 November 2018

Great Dunmow netball club on tour

Great Dunmow netball club on tour

Archant

Crests Academy were celebrating another good result after beating Blackwater Pearls by a 47-10 margin.

They took control early on and executed all aspects of their game plan superbly for a convincing win, with Felicity Ford named player of the match.

Crests Yellow had another tough day, though, against Lyons Ladies Yellows, who took the lead in the first quarter.

After a hard-fought second quarter, Lyons barely missed a shot and, despite some good defensive work from Crests, ran out 49-10 winners.

Rebecca Marchant was player of the match for Crests.

Crests Whites chalked up another big win, 49-8 against Jaguars Black, as superb play from the whole team ensured a comfortable victory, with player of the match going to Charlotte Rosewell.

And there was a much deserved 33-23 success for Crests Greens against leaders Westland C.

Despite being beset by illness and injury, Crests pulled together and showed real determination to get the win, with debutant Mami Seck their player of the match.

*Great Dunmow Netball Club netted another double victory in the Chelmsford & District League last week.

Dunmow Phoenix came from behind twice in a tough match against Black Magic to win 23-19 as goal defence Holly Sherwood impressed in the circle, causing problems for the shooters.

Goal attack Michelle Cooper scored some great goals, using her height and timing to capitalise on rebounds, as the player of the match award went to the experienced Jo Hayes who was too quick for the opposition, using her turn of speed and direction to great effect.

Dunmow Dragons continued their bid for promotion with a a comfortable 40-8 win over newly formed team Baddow Badgers, who were unable to intercept excellent passes into the circle from wing attack Tracy Davies and centre Kate Raymond.

Sam Jackson played equally well as goal keeper and goal attack for her third consecutive player of the match award for a Dragons team now in it’s second year as a complete squad and showing strong communication between all the players.

Next month sees a Dunmow derby in the third round of the cup as Dragons test themselves against higher division team Dunmow Crests Green.

