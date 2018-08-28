Swimming: Dunmow duo impress for Essex

Dunmow Atlantis duo Sarah Edwards and Meghan Maybanks with Essex ASA President Steve Turner Archant

Dunmow Atlantis duo Sarah Edwards and Meghan Maybanks helped Essex win their 2018 Masters Inter County competition at Basildon Sporting Village.

Essex took on Norfolk, Suffolk, Bedfordshire and Hertfordshire, with men and women aged 18 to 70-plus in action.

Edwards competed in the medley and freestyle relay races and improved her 50m freestyle personal best when claiming a superb second palce.

And Maybanks put in a fine display in the 200m medley relay and was in the winning freestyle relay squad as Essex, despite pressure from Norfolk finished as overall winners with 246 points.

It proved a fine swansong for former Dunmow head coach Steve Turner, who was ending his run as Essex ASA President and got to present the trophy to his own team.

For more information about Dunmow Atlantis visit the club’s website dunmowatlantis.co.uk.