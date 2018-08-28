Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Swimming: Dunmow duo impress for Essex

PUBLISHED: 16:22 06 December 2018 | UPDATED: 16:22 06 December 2018

Dunmow Atlantis duo Sarah Edwards and Meghan Maybanks with Essex ASA President Steve Turner

Dunmow Atlantis duo Sarah Edwards and Meghan Maybanks with Essex ASA President Steve Turner

Archant

Dunmow Atlantis duo Sarah Edwards and Meghan Maybanks helped Essex win their 2018 Masters Inter County competition at Basildon Sporting Village.

Comment

Essex took on Norfolk, Suffolk, Bedfordshire and Hertfordshire, with men and women aged 18 to 70-plus in action.

Edwards competed in the medley and freestyle relay races and improved her 50m freestyle personal best when claiming a superb second palce.

And Maybanks put in a fine display in the 200m medley relay and was in the winning freestyle relay squad as Essex, despite pressure from Norfolk finished as overall winners with 246 points.

It proved a fine swansong for former Dunmow head coach Steve Turner, who was ending his run as Essex ASA President and got to present the trophy to his own team.

For more information about Dunmow Atlantis visit the club’s website dunmowatlantis.co.uk.

More news stories

Coroner rules open conclusion at inquest into death of “much loved” Dunmow mother

Yesterday, 14:31 Katherine Heslop
Police attended the scene where Tina ODette Wardley's body was found.

A Dunmow mother whose body was found in a field in Felsted in June consumed a fatal mix of alcohol and paracetamol, an inquest heard.

Nativity to be staged in Dunmow this Sunday

Yesterday, 14:07 Katherine Heslop
A previous year's nativity, organised by St Mary's Church in Dunmow.

Pull on your favourite Christmas jumper this weekend to enjoy a re-enactment of the nativity performed by local school children.

Updated Smiths Green in Takeley blocked following incident which left elderly woman trapped in her vehicle

Yesterday, 12:15 Katherine Heslop
An ambulance attended the incident in Takeley this morning. Picture: ARCHANT

Smiths Green in Takeley is blocked after an incident which left an elderly woman trapped in her vehicle.

Plans for revamped toilets and more parking spaces in town to go on display to public

Yesterday, 08:34 Katherine Heslop
Foakes Hall forms part of the plans. Picture: SaffronPhoto

Great Dunmow Town Council has proposed a raft of plans which would see more parking spaces created and “modern” public toilets built in the town.

Digital Edition

Image
Read the Dunmow Broadcast e-edition E-edition

Most read stories

Coroner rules open conclusion at inquest into death of “much loved” Dunmow mother

Police attended the scene where Tina ODette Wardley's body was found.

Dunmow teenager arrested in connection with Uttlesford vehicle thefts released on bail

Vehicles seized by Essex Police after executing a search warrant at an address in Dunmow. Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Review: Aladdin at the Cambridge Arts Theatre - “I laughed so much my ribs started to hurt”

Matt Crosby plays Widow Twankey at the Cambridge Arts Theatre. Picture: RICHARD HUBERT SMITH.

Gallery Thousands enjoy Christmas lights switch on in Dunmow

The Dunmow Christmas lights were switched on over the weekend. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

Arrests made in connection with thefts from vehicles after officers find suspected stolen tools

Vehicles seized by Essex Police after executing a search warrant at an address in Dunmow. Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Newsletter Sign Up

Dunmow Broadcast weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Local Guide