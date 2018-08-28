Advanced search

Swimming: Dunmow Atlantis duo excel for Essex

PUBLISHED: 09:15 01 November 2018

Dunmow Atlantis swimmer Josh Smith represented Essex at the senior inter-county competition in Sheffield

Dunmow Atlantis swimmer Josh Smith represented Essex at the senior inter-county competition in Sheffield

Archant

Dunmow Atlantis swimers Rebecca Watt and Josh Smith were in superb form for Essex at the senior inter-county competition in Sheffield.

Dunmow Atlantis swimmer Rebecca Watt represented Essex at the senior inter-county competition in Sheffield

The duo were selected to represent the county against 20 other teams from across the UK, including Devon, Yorkshire and Surrey.

And 17-year-old Smith was delighted to be chosen as Essex captain as he comepted in his trademark 100m freestyle event at Ponds Forge.

Smith and Watt also produced fine performances in the medley relays as the Essex squad finished in 10th place overall, their highest placing in Division One for several years.

For more information about the local club see their website dunmowatlantis.co.uk.

