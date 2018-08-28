Atlantis soar again at regional masters

Dunmow Atlantis Swimming Club tackled the East Region Masters Championship. Archant

Not content with their success on the national stage Dunmow Atlantis were back reaching for the stars at the East Region Masters Championship.

Held at Newmarket, the Great Dunmow Leisure Centre-based swimming club were represented by Sarah Edwards, Michele Romain, Nicola Russell, Holly Miles and Tara Stroud.

And the ladies were on top form right from the start, with Romain taking gold in the 50m breaststroke followed by Russell and Edwards claiming the top spot of the podium in the 100m individual medley.

This set the scene for the remainder of the day, as the fantastic five took a further four golds, six silver and a bronze.

To add to this Miles, Stroud and Russell all managed to improve their best times.

For more information on joining the Masters, go to www.dunmowatlantis.co.uk