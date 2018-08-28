Swimming: Dunmow Atlantis dig deep in Arena League

Dunmow Atlantis swimmers at the Arena League meeting Archant

Dunmow Atlantis youngsters dug deep to finish third in the latest National Arena League meeting at Becontree.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Buoyed by their impressive second place finish in the first round fixture, they took on seven other clubs from the London area, including Barking & Dagenham, Luton, Watford and Potters Bar.

And they showed plenty of grit and determination in individual sprints and relay races to finish just a few points behind runners-up Barking, as Watford took top spot.

That left Atlantis in fourth place overall in the 16-team Division One competition and the nailbiting, decisive final round takes place next month.

For further information about the club visit their website dunmowatlantis.co.uk.