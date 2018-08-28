Advanced search

Swimming: Dunmow Atlantis dig deep in Arena League

PUBLISHED: 09:00 28 November 2018

Dunmow Atlantis swimmers at the Arena League meeting

Dunmow Atlantis swimmers at the Arena League meeting

Archant

Dunmow Atlantis youngsters dug deep to finish third in the latest National Arena League meeting at Becontree.

Buoyed by their impressive second place finish in the first round fixture, they took on seven other clubs from the London area, including Barking & Dagenham, Luton, Watford and Potters Bar.

And they showed plenty of grit and determination in individual sprints and relay races to finish just a few points behind runners-up Barking, as Watford took top spot.

That left Atlantis in fourth place overall in the 16-team Division One competition and the nailbiting, decisive final round takes place next month.

For further information about the club visit their website dunmowatlantis.co.uk.

