Compasses conquer Chequers in Ridley League summit meeting

The latest news from the local darts scene (pic: Adam Davy/PA) PA Archive/PA Images

Compasses won the battle of the Ridley League’s top two, but Chequers remain three points clear.

Chris Cook threw a 180, five 140s and double-in starts of 160 and 102, but Compasses were 3-2 down before sealing the darts points.

Yvonne Hall-Wilson made it a rare blank night for Mandy Dodd in the mixed and women’s games, but Chequers are still the dominoes form team, taking the first four games and, with a haul of nine points out of 10, they lead the section.

Little Waltham SC beat third-placed Chelmsford Black Bull to move one point behind them with a match in hand. The Bull’s Des Vickers marked his return to action with two wins, plus in-shots of 140 and 110, but the visitors were second best.

Two wins by Mike Frappell and Steve Richardson helped earn a point that keeps them second in the dominoes table.

Results: Chequers 7, Compasses 8 (darts 3-4, mixed 0-1, women 0-1, dominoes 4-2); Lt Waltham SC 9, Black Bull (Chelm) 6 (4-3, 1-0, 1-0, 3-3).

*Any team interested in trying the Ridley League can call Dave Suckling (01376 346788) or Matt Doe (07449 914843) to arrange a friendly, home or away.