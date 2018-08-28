Advanced search

Chequers take over at top of table

PUBLISHED: 09:00 18 October 2018

The latest news from the local darts scene (pic: Adam Davy/PA)

PA Archive/PA Images

Chequers took over at the top of the Ridley League with a 12-3 win at defending champions Chelmsford Black Bull.

The Felsted team showed their all-round strength and took the first four darts singles.

Del Kochan led a fightback in vain for the hosts, as Chequers capped a fine night with a 6-0 whitewash in the dominoes.

Compasses moved up to second as a dommies whitewash helped them overturn their home clash with the Dog & Partridge.

Mick Cain’s team took the main darts 6-1, but didn’t win another point as Compasses’ Dan Taylor hit a 180 and team-mate Chris Cook a 171.

Birds captain Hazel Rolfe got a team together after last week’s disappointment, only to lose 10-5 at Margaretting, to the “original” Bull.

The hosts, with ex-men’s singles champ Les Atkins back in action, dominated the darts, but the visitors threatened a real dominoes upset as they led 3-0, only to lose the last three games.

Results: Black Bull Chelmsford 3, Chequers 12 (darts 3-4, mixed 0-1, women 0-1, dominoes 0-6); Black Bull Margaretting 10, Black Bull Birds 5 (6-1, 1-0, 0-1, 3-3); Compasses 9, Dog & Partridge 6 (1-6, 1-0, 1-0, 6-0).

