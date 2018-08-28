Swimming: Dunmow Atlantis swimmers show fight at Cambridge GP

Dunmow Atlantis swimmers Sophie Taylor, Lucy Le Huquet and Maddie Lees at the City of Cambridge Grand Prix Archant

Dunmow Atlantis swimmers came up against formidable opposition at the City of Cambridge Grand Prix at the weekend.

The level two meet saw many highly regarded clubs involved, including the hosts, Mount Kelly and Northampton.

But Atlantis more than proved their worth, showing hard work pays off, with many looking to gain Essex and East Region qualifying times.

Dunmow’s Toby Rayner, Jack Richardson, Matt McLaughlin, Lucy le Huquet and Beccy Johnson all set personal bests, while Damon Elliott, Aidan Clarkson, Josh Smith, Sophie Taylor, Rebecca Watt and Maddie Lees combined for improved times, medals and finals places.

For more information about the club visit their website dunmowatlantis.co.uk.