Swimming: Dunmow Atlantis shine at Essex Winter Championships

PUBLISHED: 09:00 14 November 2018

Dunmow Atlantis swimmers Josh Smith, Rebecca Watt and Damon Elliott with Essex ASA President Steve Turner

Dunmow Atlantis swimmers Josh Smith, Rebecca Watt and Damon Elliott with Essex ASA President Steve Turner

Archant

Dunmow Atlantis swimmers were back in action at the two-day Essex Senior Winter Championships at Basildon Sporting Village.

Swimmers from all over the county competed in a variety of events, from sprints to longer distance, and Dunmow had their share of success.

Josh Smith won golds in his 100m freestyle and butterfly, while Rebecca Watt won 50m freestyle gold as both qualified for the Nationals at Ponds Forge in December.

Damon Elliott added bronze in his 50m butterfly and, along with Smith, Watt, Sophie Taylor and Kyle Panton, also appeared in open finals.

The rest of the squad were in great form, smashing personal bests and gaining Essex and Regional qualifying times, including Sam Dack, Ellie Runnalls, Patrick Winnington, Jack Richardson, Matt McLaughlin, Morgan Harrod, Maddie Lees, Georgia Harrod, Rose Wilkinson, Dylan Nutt, Rebecca Dack, Josh Toms, Aidan Clarkson. Amelia Barton, Ben James, Toby Rayner, Will Smith, Harrison Travers and Rebecca Johnson.

For more information on the Club, please visit www.dunmowatlantis.co.uk.

