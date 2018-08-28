Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Cable thefts prompt technology firm to offer reward

PUBLISHED: 14:31 21 November 2018 | UPDATED: 14:31 21 November 2018

Crimestoppers

Crimestoppers

Archant

Crimestoppers is appealing for information after a series of major cable thefts over the last three months in Dunmow and other areas of Essex.

Comment

In late October, suspects removed 200 metres of underground cabling along Ongar Road, Dunmow, by lifting up the lids of underground boxes. Large sections of live cable were also pulled from the communications network along rural routes near Braintree, Halstead, Manwood Green and Wakes Colne.

The damage left local rural communities without use of their phone lines, broadband and TV services.

Significant damage was also caused to nearby farmland, where cables had been dragged across fields.

Engineers for Openreach, an infrastructure provider, are working as quickly as possible to restore services to customers, the company said.

Openreach has a partnership with the Crimestoppers that offers a reward of up to £1,000 for information on cable thefts leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible.

Dave Hunter, head of operations at Crimestoppers, said: “Theft of communications cables and equipment causes enormous disruption. These people’s lives are being adversely affected and the impact is hardest felt in rural communities.

“In a technological age, having no access to broadband and other communications services can cause real problems to individuals, families and communities, it can even prevent you from getting hold of the emergency services.

“Someone will know who is behind these incidents. You can always contact the police, but if you prefer to stay 100 per cent anonymous, speak to Crimestoppers directly via our charity’s UK Contact Centre on 0800 555 111 or use our non-traceable online form.”

Bernie Auguste, general manager of security services for Openreach, said:

“We are working closely with the police to catch those who are responsible and have deployed additional security enhancements across the area, but we also need your help. Please be vigilant and if you saw anything suspicious on or around the time of the incidents, then please contact the charity Crimestoppers or speak directly to the police.”

If you have any information on this incident, please contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or through the anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

Topic Tags:

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Dunmow Broadcast visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Dunmow Broadcast staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Dunmow Broadcast account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

More news stories

Demand on foodbank hits new record ‘every month’

08:19 Imogen Braddick
Uttlesford Foodbank in Saffron Walden. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

The charity which runs Uttlesford Foodbank says it is experiencing “soaring levels of need” due to problems with Universal Credit.

Crooked courier caught with dirty cash jailed for two years

14:38 Imogen Braddick
Gabriel Verdes was jailed for two years for money laundering. Picture: HMRC

A criminal cash courier who flew into Stansted Airport has been jailed for two years after he was caught with £776,000 stuffed in carrier bags.

Villages vow to fight against county council plan to close libraries

08:32 Imogen Braddick
Thaxted Library.

Parish councils and residents in Stansted Mountfitchet and Thaxted are fighting to save their libraries from being closed by Essex County Council.

Cable thefts prompt technology firm to offer reward

Yesterday, 14:31 Katherine Heslop
Crimestoppers

Crimestoppers is appealing for information after a series of major cable thefts over the last three months in Dunmow and other areas of Essex.

Digital Edition

Image
Read the Dunmow Broadcast e-edition E-edition

Most read stories

Emergency services called to reports of person being struck by a train at Stansted Mountfitchet

Greater Anglia has warned all lines are blocked and disruption is expected.

Rodings Primary School marks end of First Word War with poppy display

Poppies old and new at Rodings Primary School. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Incident at Stansted Mountfitchet station now being treated as a near miss

Greater Anglia has warned all lines are blocked and disruption is expected.

Chelmsford man to appear at court after six mile police pursuit through Uttlesford

Essex Police have charged a man following a pursuit in Uttlesford.

Rare and historic Land Rover stolen from Saffron Walden

The extremely rare Land Rover stolen near Saffron Walden last night.

Newsletter Sign Up

Dunmow Broadcast weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Local Guide