‘Inspiring’ village exhibition features pupils’ art works

Braintree MP James Cleverley and Great Bardfield Primary School pupil Hal Rich. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY Copyright © 2018 Celia Bartlett Photography. All rights reserved.

Art made by primary school pupils to mark the centenary of the First World War ending was admired by more than 200 villagers in Finchingfield on Saturday and Sunday.

Re-enactors from the WW1 Living History Group appeared at the exhibition. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY Re-enactors from the WW1 Living History Group appeared at the exhibition. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

The exhibition attended by Braintree MP James Cleverly, showcased more than 200 drawings and paintings by students from Finchingfield Primary School, Wethersfield Primary School and Great Bardfield Primary School.

Christopher Green, chairman of the Finchingfield and District Royal British Legion, said: “The event was a tremendous success. So much so that we were requested to open the following day. Our feedback has been inspiring and, with the event’s success, each of the schools are keen to organise further collective projects. The art work has now gone back to the respective villages for their local Remembrance Day services.”

A silhouette of a Tommy stands outside Finchingfield Village Hall, where the exhibition was held, part of the There But Not There project.

L-R: Alison Kenell of Great Bardfield Primary School, Caroline Shingleton of Wetherfield Primary School, Braintree MP James Cleverley MP for Braintree, Lisa Feldman of Finchingfield Primary School and Chris Green of Finchingfield & District RBL Branch. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY. L-R: Alison Kenell of Great Bardfield Primary School, Caroline Shingleton of Wetherfield Primary School, Braintree MP James Cleverley MP for Braintree, Lisa Feldman of Finchingfield Primary School and Chris Green of Finchingfield & District RBL Branch. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY.

Head of Finchingfield Primary, Mrs Lisa Feldman with Ariana Lopez pointing to her artwork. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY Head of Finchingfield Primary, Mrs Lisa Feldman with Ariana Lopez pointing to her artwork. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

Head of Great Bardfield Primary School, Mrs Alison Kenell with Great Bardfield pupils Hal Riche and Casper Riche. PictureL CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHER Head of Great Bardfield Primary School, Mrs Alison Kenell with Great Bardfield pupils Hal Riche and Casper Riche. PictureL CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHER

MP for Braintree Rt Hon James Cleverley chats with Caspar Rich about his artwork in the Great Bardfield Primary School display. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY MP for Braintree Rt Hon James Cleverley chats with Caspar Rich about his artwork in the Great Bardfield Primary School display. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY