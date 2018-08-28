Twin town makes special donation to mark armistice

L-R: Jacinta Smith, MP James Cleverly, Verberie mayor Michel Arnould and Ann Hooks in front of the stone donated by Verberie. Picture: JAN MOLLER Archant

A rock from a quarry close to where the First World War armistice treaty was signed was unveiled in Rayne on November 3 in front of hundreds of people.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Posters decorated with poppies were placed around Rayne giving information about the soldiers who died. Picture: JAN MOLLER Posters decorated with poppies were placed around Rayne giving information about the soldiers who died. Picture: JAN MOLLER

The rock was donated by French town Verberie, which has been twinned with Rayne for nearly 25 years.

The occasion was an opportunity to remember the 33 soldiers from Rayne who died in the Great War, with Braintree MP James Cleverly and the mayor of Verberie, in attendance.

The one-tonne stone was unveiled by residents whose relatives were soldiers from Rayne and are remembered on the village memorial.

Leading up to the centenary of the armistice, two wooden models of soldiers were placed in Rayne, next to crosses bearing the names of the soldiers who died in the first and Second World War, and laid by students.

Florence Wright, five, looks at the crosses placed by her and other Rayne Primary & Nursary School pupils. Picture: JAN MOLLER Florence Wright, five, looks at the crosses placed by her and other Rayne Primary & Nursary School pupils. Picture: JAN MOLLER

Across the village posters were placed where the soldiers lived, with information about their lives.