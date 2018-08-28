Felsted School
PUBLISHED: 00:00 10 November 2018
Archant
APPLICATION FOR A PREMISES LICENCE (Sections 17 or 71 of the Act)
Name of Applicant or Club: Felsted School. Postal address of premises or club premises including Post Code (where possible) or a description to enable the location to be identified. Felsted Essex CM6 3LL (this application includes the Prep School). Statement of Relevant Licensable Activities or Relevant Qualifying Club Activities which it is proposed will be carried on, on or from the premises. Films, Live Music, Recorded Music, Provision of late night refreshment, Provision of alcohol. The Licensing Register may be inspected at the Licensing Authority, Uttlesford District Council, Council Offices, London Road, Saffron Walden, Essex, CB11 4ER between 9.00 am and 4.30 pm (Monday to Friday except public holidays). Any representations by a Responsible Authority or Interested Party must be made in writing to the above address by Monday 26th November 2018. It is an offence knowingly or recklessly to make a false statement in connection with an application punishable on summary conviction by a maximum fine of £5,000.