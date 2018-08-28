Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Felsted School

PUBLISHED: 00:00 10 November 2018

Public Notice

Public Notice

Archant

APPLICATION FOR A PREMISES LICENCE (Sections 17 or 71 of the Act)

Comment

Name of Applicant or Club: Felsted School. Postal address of premises or club premises including Post Code (where possible) or a description to enable the location to be identified. Felsted Essex CM6 3LL (this application includes the Prep School). Statement of Relevant Licensable Activities or Relevant Qualifying Club Activities which it is proposed will be carried on, on or from the premises. Films, Live Music, Recorded Music, Provision of late night refreshment, Provision of alcohol. The Licensing Register may be inspected at the Licensing Authority, Uttlesford District Council, Council Offices, London Road, Saffron Walden, Essex, CB11 4ER between 9.00 am and 4.30 pm (Monday to Friday except public holidays). Any representations by a Responsible Authority or Interested Party must be made in writing to the above address by Monday 26th November 2018. It is an offence knowingly or recklessly to make a false statement in connection with an application punishable on summary conviction by a maximum fine of £5,000.

Topic Tags:

More news stories

Felsted School

00:00
Public Notice

APPLICATION FOR A PREMISES LICENCE (Sections 17 or 71 of the Act)

Items used in the Great War form part of unique display in village guildhall

Yesterday, 08:18 Katherine Heslop
An amputation kit which belonged Eric William Riches (centre). Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

A battlefield amputation kit used in the First World War and a replica of a Military Cross will be on display at an exhibition in Finchingfield on Sunday.

Man fined after being caught with cocaine at Stansted Airport

Yesterday, 09:32 Imogen Braddick
Chelmsford Magistrates Court.

A man has pleaded guilty to possession of cocaine after security at Stansted Airport found nearly seven grams of the Class A drug in his pocket.

District council remembers the fallen with life-size Tommy statue

Yesterday, 08:20 Katherine Heslop
The silhouette of a Tommy outside UDC's offices in Saffron Walden. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Uttlesford District Council (UDC) is remembering the fallen from the First World War by placing a life-size silhouette of a Tommy outside its office, as part of the There But Not There project.

Digital Edition

Image
Read the Dunmow Broadcast e-edition E-edition

Most read stories

Where to watch fireworks in and around Saffron Walden, Newport, Dunmow and Cambridge

The fireworks night in Saffron Walden.

“We want to raise awareness so that no other families have to go through what we did”: Elliot’s family speaks out about the condition that caused his death

Elliot Peters was cared for at Great Ormond Street Hospital on March 9. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Dunmow is decked with thousands of knitted poppies to commemorate end of the First World War

Nearly 8,000 poppies were knitted and hung across Dunmow. Picture: ARCHANT

Teenage boys arrested on suspicion of robberies in Stebbing

Essex Police are trying to trace the owner of this recovered gold chain with a lion head pendant. Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Dunmow Fireworks Display 2018 with music, candy floss, a giant bonfire, a bar and hot chocolate

Families enjoying firework fun. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

Newsletter Sign Up

Dunmow Broadcast weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Local Guide