Work of primary school artists to feature in exhibition

Local primary school students recreated work by war artist Paul Nash. Picture: CONTRIBUTED Archant

Paintings by primary school children, inspired by First World War artist Paul Nash, are on display in Great Dunmow Library until Christmas.

The painting are on display in the Dunmow Library. Picture: CONTRIBUTED The painting are on display in the Dunmow Library. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Students from Great Dunmow Primary School, Great Bardfield, Felsted, Thaxted and Great Easton primary schools worked together to recreate four of Nash’s well known paintings, which show what life was like in the trenches.

The paintings took three days to complete, with 16 children meeting at Thaxted Primary School and taking part.

During the project, the pupils were treated to an afternoon of First World War music and also created contemporary dance moves to reflect aspects of the war, under the guidance of Sam Govey from Great Easton Primary School.

As well as Ms Govey, guiding the collaborative project were Graham Silvester from Felsted Primary, Sarah Billings, from Thaxted Primary, and Helen Andrews, from Great Dunmow Primary.