Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence

PUBLISHED: 00:00 01 December 2018

Public Notice

Public Notice

Archant

Peter Stonham trading as P. D. Stonham Ltd of The Cart Lodge, Bigods Lane, Dunmow, Essex CM6 3BE is applying to change an existing licence as follows To keep an extra 2 goods vehicles and 0 trailers at the operating centre at The Cart Lodge, Bigods Lane, Dunmow, Essex CM6 3BE

Comment

Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence

Peter Stonham trading as P. D. Stonham Ltd of The Cart Lodge, Bigods Lane, Dunmow, Essex CM6 3BE is applying to change an existing licence as follows To keep an extra 2 goods vehicles and 0 trailers at the operating centre at The Cart Lodge, Bigods Lane, Dunmow, Essex CM6 3BE

Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner’s office.

More news stories

Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence

00:00
Public Notice

Peter Stonham trading as P. D. Stonham Ltd of The Cart Lodge, Bigods Lane, Dunmow, Essex CM6 3BE is applying to change an existing licence as follows To keep an extra 2 goods vehicles and 0 trailers at the operating centre at The Cart Lodge, Bigods Lane, Dunmow, Essex CM6 3BE

All you need to know about the Christmas lights switch on in Dunmow tomorrow

Yesterday, 09:06 Katherine Heslop
Santa prepares to turn on the Dunmow Christmas lights 2017 - but not before a selfie. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

Father Christmas will be passing through Dunmow on Saturday, just in time for the Christmas lights to be switched on.

‘Not enough is done for the guys and girls who slip through the cracks’: Former platoon sergeant fundraises for charity which helps veterans

Yesterday, 08:40 Katherine Heslop
Elliot was a platoon sergeant in Iraq. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

An army veteran and father-of-two who served in Iraq and met Prince Harry, swam 20 kilometres in 11 hours at a Dunmow gym for charity.

Famous friend helps Felsted students enjoy new garden

Yesterday, 08:31 Katherine Heslop
L-R: Nicky Searle, Tristan Searle and Lloyd Warbey with Felsted Pre-Prep students in the newly created garden. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Host of the television programme Art Attack helped Felsted School students create a garden to replace one which had been destroyed in a storm.

Digital Edition

Image
Read the Dunmow Broadcast e-edition E-edition

Most read stories

Police make arrests following knife point robberies in Dunmow

Police made the arrests in Felsted yesterday evening.

“This application is a flagrant abuse of the law”: committee turns down restaurant’s bid for new licence

The Jalsa Ghar restaurant and Queen Victoria pub in Dunmow. Picture: GOOGLE

M11 traffic stopped in both directions after car crashes through central reservation

Queues on the M11. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

Plans for more than 400 homes in Dunmow and land for education purposes unveiled

The plan for land south of Stortford Road in Dunmow. Picture: Kier Living and SBS ltd.

Uttlesford police officers reunite stolen puppies with owners

PC Joe Whitehead reunites the puppies with their owner. Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Newsletter Sign Up

Dunmow Broadcast weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Local Guide