Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence

PUBLISHED: 00:00 19 October 2018

Fernleys Heathrow Limited of Building 1071, London Heathrow Airport, Southampton Road, Hounslow, TW6 3AQ is applying to change an existing licence as follows: To add an operating centre to keep 5 goods vehicles at Unit 6024B, Taylors End, Stansted, CM24 1RL.

Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner’s office

Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence

