Bottle appeal helps launch village’s poppy display

Sophie, Tommy and Sian laying the plastic poppies. Picture: CONTRIBUTED Archant

More than 100 poppies made from plastic bottles have appeared around Good Easter after villagers put out an appeal for used bottles online.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Sophie, Tommy and Teresa Wood with Sian Stephenson and Good Easter Parish Council chairman Alan Hall. Picture: CONTRIBUTED Sophie, Tommy and Teresa Wood with Sian Stephenson and Good Easter Parish Council chairman Alan Hall. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Friends Marie Stephenson and Teresa Wood, and their children Sophie, 8, Tommy, 10, and Sian, 10, cut and painted 150 poppies after collecting 250 bottles donated by residents.

The poppies now stand outside the village hall and St Andrew’s Church, surrounding a 6ft silhouette of a Tommy, created by Jay Taylor and painted by the group.

Mrs Stephenson said: “It was something myself and Teresa just discussed at the bus stop and we said ‘what can we do?’ Sophie, Tommy and Sian really got stuck in from the start. We wanted to show our gratitude to those who fought to give us our future. As sad as the reason behind it, we loved doing it.”

A memorial service outside Good Easter’s war memorial will take place at 3pm on Sunday.

The Tommy made by villagers and surrounded by handmade poppies. Picture: CONTRIBUTED The Tommy made by villagers and surrounded by handmade poppies. Picture: CONTRIBUTED