Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Bottle appeal helps launch village’s poppy display

PUBLISHED: 08:23 08 November 2018

Sophie, Tommy and Sian laying the plastic poppies. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Sophie, Tommy and Sian laying the plastic poppies. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Archant

More than 100 poppies made from plastic bottles have appeared around Good Easter after villagers put out an appeal for used bottles online.

Comment
Sophie, Tommy and Teresa Wood with Sian Stephenson and Good Easter Parish Council chairman Alan Hall. Picture: CONTRIBUTEDSophie, Tommy and Teresa Wood with Sian Stephenson and Good Easter Parish Council chairman Alan Hall. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Friends Marie Stephenson and Teresa Wood, and their children Sophie, 8, Tommy, 10, and Sian, 10, cut and painted 150 poppies after collecting 250 bottles donated by residents.

The poppies now stand outside the village hall and St Andrew’s Church, surrounding a 6ft silhouette of a Tommy, created by Jay Taylor and painted by the group.

Mrs Stephenson said: “It was something myself and Teresa just discussed at the bus stop and we said ‘what can we do?’ Sophie, Tommy and Sian really got stuck in from the start. We wanted to show our gratitude to those who fought to give us our future. As sad as the reason behind it, we loved doing it.”

A memorial service outside Good Easter’s war memorial will take place at 3pm on Sunday.

The Tommy made by villagers and surrounded by handmade poppies. Picture: CONTRIBUTEDThe Tommy made by villagers and surrounded by handmade poppies. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Sophie, Sian and Tommy painting the poppies. Picture: CONTRIBUTEDSophie, Sian and Tommy painting the poppies. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Dunmow Broadcast visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Dunmow Broadcast staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Dunmow Broadcast account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

More news stories

Gallery ‘Inspiring’ village exhibition features pupils’ art works

08:18 Katherine Heslop
Braintree MP James Cleverley and Great Bardfield Primary School pupil Hal Rich. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

Art made by primary school pupils to mark the centenary of the First World War ending was admired by more than 200 villagers in Finchingfield on Saturday and Sunday.

Bird of prey found struggling to breathe rescued by RSPCA

48 minutes ago Imogen Braddick
The red kite found struggling to breathe in Little Bardfield. Picture: RSPCA

A bird of prey found lying by the side of a country road in Little Bardfield struggling to breathe has been rescued by the RSPCA.

Bottle appeal helps launch village’s poppy display

08:23 Katherine Heslop
Sophie, Tommy and Sian laying the plastic poppies. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

More than 100 poppies made from plastic bottles have appeared around Good Easter after villagers put out an appeal for used bottles online.

Founding member of Saffron Walden Rugby Club dies after short illness

27 minutes ago Imogen Braddick
Peter Reader in 1966. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Saffron Walden Rugby Club’s president Peter Reader has died after a short illness.

Digital Edition

Image
Read the Dunmow Broadcast e-edition E-edition

Most read stories

Where to watch fireworks in and around Saffron Walden, Newport, Dunmow and Cambridge

The fireworks night in Saffron Walden.

“We want to raise awareness so that no other families have to go through what we did”: Elliot’s family speaks out about the condition that caused his death

Elliot Peters was cared for at Great Ormond Street Hospital on March 9. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Dunmow is decked with thousands of knitted poppies to commemorate end of the First World War

Nearly 8,000 poppies were knitted and hung across Dunmow. Picture: ARCHANT

Teenage boys arrested on suspicion of robberies in Stebbing

Essex Police are trying to trace the owner of this recovered gold chain with a lion head pendant. Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Dunmow Fireworks Display 2018 with music, candy floss, a giant bonfire, a bar and hot chocolate

Families enjoying firework fun. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

Newsletter Sign Up

Dunmow Broadcast weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Local Guide