Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Opinion

Get display advertising to work for your business

PUBLISHED: 01:00 29 November 2018

Jamie Brown and Steve Philp from Archant. Picture: Antony Kelly

Jamie Brown and Steve Philp from Archant. Picture: Antony Kelly

Archant

Even if you don’t realise it, you have come across display advertising. You have seen it on web pages, in newspapers and in magazines. It’s everywhere, once you start to look, and there are plenty of companies out there who are already doing it well. So how do you get display advertising to work for your business?

Comment

Let’s begin by asking “Just what is display advertising meant to do?” Display is an often misunderstood ad format, it has changed significantly, even in the last 10 years and has gone from being the jack of all trades to being a powerful but more specialised tool. Let me explain…

We are in a time when you can show your display ads to a pretty specific audience… big circulation figures and high viewer figures aren’t the be all and end all now. Modern marketing techniques allow display to be targeted, by context, geography and data to entirely relevant audiences.

The content of display ads is also changing - remember display is being shown (in the main) to people who aren’t researching, comparing or buying yet. A modern display audience is relevant but mainly passive, so hammering them with an offer or loads of product detail is unlikely to be effective, modern display needs to clearly tell the passive audience “We are awesome at that thing you love… our name is x, remember us.”

So the long and short of it is that modern display’s greatest strength is building awareness in a target market… and this is what your display is meant to do.

With that in mind your business needs to use its display advertising to deliver interesting, engaging and (importantly) memorable content. At Local Impact we have been doing this for our readers for over 165 years - we get display. We can also help you measure just how effective your display is and show you how your brand strength is driving your sales. We really are display advertising black belts.

Get in touch now and get the benefit of all our brightest sparks.

https://www.archantlocalimpact.co.uk/

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Dunmow Broadcast visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Dunmow Broadcast staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Dunmow Broadcast account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

More news stories

Uttlesford police officers reunite stolen puppies with owners

50 minutes ago Imogen Braddick
PC Joe Whitehead reunites the puppies with their owner. Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Two Uttlesford officers reunited two stolen puppies with their worried owners after arresting a woman on suspicion of burglary.

300 per cent increase in fly-tipping in the district over five years

53 minutes ago Katherine Heslop
A fly-tip in Great Canfield which blocked a road. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

There is almost one fly-tipping incident every day in Uttlesford, new figures have shown.

Opinion Get display advertising to work for your business

01:00 Jamie Brown
Jamie Brown and Steve Philp from Archant. Picture: Antony Kelly

Even if you don’t realise it, you have come across display advertising. You have seen it on web pages, in newspapers and in magazines. It’s everywhere, once you start to look, and there are plenty of companies out there who are already doing it well. So how do you get display advertising to work for your business?

Hospital trust backs EU staff by covering application fees for UK residency

Yesterday, 16:29 Imogen Braddick
Addenbrooke's Hospital [Picture: Google]

Cambridge University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust (CUH) has welcomed a Government decision to allow its EU health workers to apply early for UK residency ahead of a national roll-out.

Digital Edition

Image
Read the Dunmow Broadcast e-edition E-edition

Most read stories

Police make arrests following knife point robberies in Dunmow

Police made the arrests in Felsted yesterday evening.

“This application is a flagrant abuse of the law”: committee turns down restaurant’s bid for new licence

The Jalsa Ghar restaurant and Queen Victoria pub in Dunmow. Picture: GOOGLE

Plans for more than 400 homes in Dunmow and land for education purposes unveiled

The plan for land south of Stortford Road in Dunmow. Picture: Kier Living and SBS ltd.

Cocaine drugs gang which operated out of Stansted jailed for 46 years

Top left: Andrew Seaforth, top right: Bradley Stantiford, bottom left: Joanne O'Brien, bottom right: Matthew Hunt

Uttlesford police officers reunite stolen puppies with owners

PC Joe Whitehead reunites the puppies with their owner. Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Newsletter Sign Up

Dunmow Broadcast weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Local Guide