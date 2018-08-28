End of Great War is marked with special festival of remembrance in Dunmow

The Festival of Remembrance in Foakes Hall, Dunmow. Picture: MIKE PERRY Archant

A festival of remembrance, with music from the Dunmow Wind Band and primary school pupils, was held on Saturday in Dunmow, to mark 100 years since the First World War armistice.

Mayor of Dunmow, Councillor Barrie Easter (far right) attended the festival. Picture: MIKE PERRY Mayor of Dunmow, Councillor Barrie Easter (far right) attended the festival. Picture: MIKE PERRY

Pupils from Dunmow St Mary’s and Great Dunmow Primary School performed at the event, which also included the Last Post, community singing and the Ode of Remembrance, and was held at Foakes Hall.

An exhibition was also held in the hall that evening, exploring local links to the Great War.

It was the first time Dunmow had hosted a festival of remembrance and it was organised as part of the Dunmow Says Thank You campaign, which aimed to raise awareness of the centenary of the end of the First World War.

Organiser Kevin May, secretary of the Dunmow and District branch of the Royal British Legion, said: “The concert went as well as it could and the feedback has simply been amazing.”

