Felsted School pupils ‘inspired’ after trip to Uganda

A Felsted pupil and a Great Lakes High School pupil leave their hand prints on the side of a school wall. Picture: CONTRIBUTED Archant

Felsted School pupils travelled to Uganda this summer, to see how they have been making a difference to the lives of some of the world’s poorest children through the Teach Uganda charity scheme.

The scheme provides vital education to children living near the Bwindi Rainforest.

Two years ago Felsted’s partner school in Uganda, Great Lakes High School started their own A Level programme using money raised by Felsted School.

During their visit, Felsted pupils taught GCSE lessons at Great Lakes and met children they sponsored.

As a symbol of the bond between the two schools, a tree was painted onto the school building, where staff and pupils from both schools added their hand prints.

Felsted Chaplain, Rev Nigel Little, a trustee of Teach Uganda, said: “It is a huge privilege to visit Uganda. The children are truly inspirational for us, achieving so much with so little and welcoming us with great joy.”