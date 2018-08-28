Memorial hall to host 1940s-themed dance

Dust off your dancing shoes because Felsted Memorial Hall will be hosting a 1940s dance on Saturday, to celebrate the centenary of the First World War Armistice.

There will be cars from the 1940s, a singer performing hits from the era and a cascade of 5,000 poppies.

The money raised from the event will go towards the Felsted Branch of the Royal British Legion and refurbishing the memorial hall.

Organiser Angela Francis, whose grandfather served in the Second World War in Egypt, said: “We wanted to do something for the people in the village. We wanted to bring the village together and have a bit of a party.”

The tickets are £15 and include a ploughman’s lunch, however there is a limited amount left. For tickets contact Angela Francis on 01371 820277 or afrancis@btinternet.com. The dance starts 8pm and finishes at 11.30pm.