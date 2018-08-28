Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

INVITATION TO A PUBLIC EXHIBITION

PUBLISHED: 00:00 17 November 2018

Public Notice

Public Notice

Archant

Endurance Estates Strategic Land would like to invite you to attend a public exhibition to discuss their proposals for the development of up to 120 new homes, public open space, and a care home, at Land at Parsonage Road, Takeley.

Comment

INVITATION TO A PUBLIC EXHIBITION

Endurance Estates Strategic Land would like to invite you to attend a public exhibition to discuss their proposals for the development of up to 120 new homes, public open space, and a care home, at Land at Parsonage Road, Takeley.

The exhibition will be held at:

Takeley Community Centre, South Road, Takeley, CM22 6RB on Tuesday 20 November 2018 between 3.00pm and 8.00pm (disabled access is available)

Members of the project team will be on hand to answer your questions and to hear your feedback. Copies of the information on display at the exhibition will be available for download from 20 November from the project website:

www.endurance-estates.co.uk/consultations/land-at-parsonage-road-takeley

We look forward to seeing you there.

More news stories

INVITATION TO A PUBLIC EXHIBITION

00:00
Public Notice

Endurance Estates Strategic Land would like to invite you to attend a public exhibition to discuss their proposals for the development of up to 120 new homes, public open space, and a care home, at Land at Parsonage Road, Takeley.

Residents say emptying bins should be council’s top priority

Yesterday, 14:53 Imogen Braddick
Uttlesford District Council, Saffron Walden. Picture: SaffronPhoto

Emptying bins and running the recycling service remains the most important priority for Uttlesford District Council, according to residents who completed a recent survey.

Former police officer failed to report “sexually explicit conversation” with convicted paedophile

Yesterday, 12:45 Imogen Braddick
PC John Storie was found guilty of gross misconduct at a panel hearing at Chelmsford Civic Centre on Tuesday.

A former police officer based in Essex has been found guilty of gross misconduct after having a sexually explicit conversation with a convicted paedophile and failing to report it.

Great Dunmow Primary students and staff create giant poppy display

Yesterday, 08:22 Katherine Heslop
Pupils and staff made a giant poppy, which could be seen from above. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Nearly 400 students and staff members at Great Dunmow Primary School formed a giant poppy, which could be seen from the skies, to finish a week of remembrance.

Digital Edition

Image
Read the Dunmow Broadcast e-edition E-edition

Most read stories

Police appeal after ‘woman is bitten by dog’ in Little Canfield

The man police in Essex would like to speak to in connection with the incident. Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Councillors approve Stansted Airport expansion plans

The entrance to Stansted Airport

Tipper truck stolen from district council premises after break-in

Essex Police have recovered the tipper truck and are investigating the inciden. Picture: Archant

District council announces free parking plan for festive period

Swan Meadow Car Park, Saffron Walden. Picture: SaffronPhoto

Question Time to be filmed in Bishop’s Stortford

David Dimbleby will host Question Time at Bishop's Stortford College on December 6. Picture: BBC QUESTION TIME

Newsletter Sign Up

Dunmow Broadcast weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Local Guide