INVITATION TO A PUBLIC EXHIBITION

Endurance Estates Strategic Land would like to invite you to attend a public exhibition to discuss their proposals for the development of up to 120 new homes, public open space, and a care home, at Land at Parsonage Road, Takeley.

The exhibition will be held at:

Takeley Community Centre, South Road, Takeley, CM22 6RB on Tuesday 20 November 2018 between 3.00pm and 8.00pm (disabled access is available)

Members of the project team will be on hand to answer your questions and to hear your feedback. Copies of the information on display at the exhibition will be available for download from 20 November from the project website:

www.endurance-estates.co.uk/consultations/land-at-parsonage-road-takeley

We look forward to seeing you there.