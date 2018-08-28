Come on Eileen! Fundraiser clocks up the miles for Children in Need
PUBLISHED: 14:34 21 November 2018 | UPDATED: 14:34 21 November 2018
Over five days, Eileen Sherwood has ridden 500km (the equivalent of 12 marathons) on a bike at the gym for Children in Need.
A gym regular at Great Dunmow Leisure Centre where she goes three times a week, Eileen decided she wanted to challenge ahead of her 70th birthday in January and it was a good opportunity to raise money for a good cause.
The grandmother of two, from Little Canfield managed to complete 100km a day, each day in less than four hours.
Eileen, who trained as a dispenser in a chemist and has also worked in a bank and as a teaching assistant, took up cycling after operations on her shoulder and her knee made running unsuitable for her.
She said: “I began the cycle challenge as a fitness exercise but it turned out to be more of a priority to raise money for the children and in the end that overtook the initial challenge.”
So far, Eileen has raised over £300 and hopes it will be £400 when all her sponsorship money has been collected.