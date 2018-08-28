Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Come on Eileen! Fundraiser clocks up the miles for Children in Need

PUBLISHED: 14:34 21 November 2018 | UPDATED: 14:34 21 November 2018

Eileen Sherwood on her 500k bike marathon

Eileen Sherwood on her 500k bike marathon

Archant

Over five days, Eileen Sherwood has ridden 500km (the equivalent of 12 marathons) on a bike at the gym for Children in Need.

Comment

Over five days, Eileen Sherwood has ridden 500km (the equivalent of 12 marathons) on a bike at the gym for Children in Need.

A gym regular at Great Dunmow Leisure Centre where she goes three times a week, Eileen decided she wanted to challenge ahead of her 70th birthday in January and it was a good opportunity to raise money for a good cause.

The grandmother of two, from Little Canfield managed to complete 100km a day, each day in less than four hours.

Eileen, who trained as a dispenser in a chemist and has also worked in a bank and as a teaching assistant, took up cycling after operations on her shoulder and her knee made running unsuitable for her.

She said: “I began the cycle challenge as a fitness exercise but it turned out to be more of a priority to raise money for the children and in the end that overtook the initial challenge.”

So far, Eileen has raised over £300 and hopes it will be £400 when all her sponsorship money has been collected.

Topic Tags:

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Dunmow Broadcast visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Dunmow Broadcast staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Dunmow Broadcast account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

More news stories

Demand on foodbank hits new record ‘every month’

08:19 Imogen Braddick
Uttlesford Foodbank in Saffron Walden. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

The charity which runs Uttlesford Foodbank says it is experiencing “soaring levels of need” due to problems with Universal Credit.

Crooked courier caught with dirty cash jailed for two years

14:38 Imogen Braddick
Gabriel Verdes was jailed for two years for money laundering. Picture: HMRC

A criminal cash courier who flew into Stansted Airport has been jailed for two years after he was caught with £776,000 stuffed in carrier bags.

Villages vow to fight against county council plan to close libraries

08:32 Imogen Braddick
Thaxted Library.

Parish councils and residents in Stansted Mountfitchet and Thaxted are fighting to save their libraries from being closed by Essex County Council.

Cable thefts prompt technology firm to offer reward

Yesterday, 14:31 Katherine Heslop
Crimestoppers

Crimestoppers is appealing for information after a series of major cable thefts over the last three months in Dunmow and other areas of Essex.

Digital Edition

Image
Read the Dunmow Broadcast e-edition E-edition

Most read stories

Emergency services called to reports of person being struck by a train at Stansted Mountfitchet

Greater Anglia has warned all lines are blocked and disruption is expected.

Rodings Primary School marks end of First Word War with poppy display

Poppies old and new at Rodings Primary School. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Incident at Stansted Mountfitchet station now being treated as a near miss

Greater Anglia has warned all lines are blocked and disruption is expected.

Chelmsford man to appear at court after six mile police pursuit through Uttlesford

Essex Police have charged a man following a pursuit in Uttlesford.

Rare and historic Land Rover stolen from Saffron Walden

The extremely rare Land Rover stolen near Saffron Walden last night.

Newsletter Sign Up

Dunmow Broadcast weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Local Guide