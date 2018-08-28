Come on Eileen! Fundraiser clocks up the miles for Children in Need

Eileen Sherwood on her 500k bike marathon Archant

Over five days, Eileen Sherwood has ridden 500km (the equivalent of 12 marathons) on a bike at the gym for Children in Need.

A gym regular at Great Dunmow Leisure Centre where she goes three times a week, Eileen decided she wanted to challenge ahead of her 70th birthday in January and it was a good opportunity to raise money for a good cause.

The grandmother of two, from Little Canfield managed to complete 100km a day, each day in less than four hours.

Eileen, who trained as a dispenser in a chemist and has also worked in a bank and as a teaching assistant, took up cycling after operations on her shoulder and her knee made running unsuitable for her.

She said: “I began the cycle challenge as a fitness exercise but it turned out to be more of a priority to raise money for the children and in the end that overtook the initial challenge.”

So far, Eileen has raised over £300 and hopes it will be £400 when all her sponsorship money has been collected.