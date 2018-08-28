Dunmow Fireworks Display 2018 with music, candy floss, a giant bonfire, a bar and hot chocolate

Families enjoying firework fun. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO Saffron Photo 2018

Large crowds enjoyed seeing fireworks set off to music at Dunmow Recreation Ground on Saturday, November 3. As well as the 18-minute display and a giant bonfire, there was candy floss on sale, there was also a bar, mulled wine, hot chocolate and a barbecue. The event was organised by Great Dunmow Round Table, raising money for charities, community projects and good causes for the Dunmow and District community.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Families enjoying firework fun. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO Families enjoying firework fun. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

The event was organised by Great Dunmow Round Table. The entry tickets, which were available online as well as on the gate, will go towards helping charities, community projects and good causes for the Dunmow and District community.

One of the organisers Irenee Van den Ende said: “We are proud once again to have presented the annual fireworks display for Dunmow, and this year the festivities were an even bigger event than in previous years. We are grateful to the community for supporting the event.”

Although many displays no longer have a Guy - or some have effigies of other people, including The Pope, the origin of Bonfire Night is to mark the Gunpowder Plot in 1605 when Guy Fawkes and his fellow conspirators were caught in the act of using gunpowder to try to blow up the King, James I, and the Houses of Parliament. The following year, an Act of Parliament designated November 5 as a day of thanksgiving.

Happy faces in the crowd. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO Happy faces in the crowd. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

The bonfire made a spectacular sight. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO The bonfire made a spectacular sight. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

Families enjoying firework fun. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO Families enjoying firework fun. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

Families enjoying firework fun. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO Families enjoying firework fun. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

The spirit in the sky. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO The spirit in the sky. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO