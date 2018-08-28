Digital workshop helps Dunmow firms get ahead

Six local businesses attended a free workshop on October 1 in Dunmow about how they can use the internet to improve their business and compete against online stores.

Inspired by a similar event in Saffron Walden, district councillor Vic Ranger and cabinet member for communities and partnerships organised the event, which was held by UpSkill Digital.

Businesses which attended included Wardrobe from Stansted, The Cambridge Furniture Company in Dunmow and Gardeners Beehive, from Stansted which makes ‘alternative’ beehives with a focus on bee conservation.

Cllr Ranger said: “It was very well received. The trainer said it was a brilliant workshop because of the small number. It meant people were able to ask a lot of questions. It was to help high street retailers better understand how they can deal with being online, for example, using advertising campaigns, developing a strategy for digital marketing and understanding your customer base, where they are and who they are.”