Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Digital workshop helps Dunmow firms get ahead

PUBLISHED: 16:27 17 October 2018 | UPDATED: 16:27 17 October 2018

Representatives from local businesses took part in the workshop at Foakes Hall. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Representatives from local businesses took part in the workshop at Foakes Hall. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Archant

Six local businesses attended a free workshop on October 1 in Dunmow about how they can use the internet to improve their business and compete against online stores.

Comment

Inspired by a similar event in Saffron Walden, district councillor Vic Ranger and cabinet member for communities and partnerships organised the event, which was held by UpSkill Digital.

Businesses which attended included Wardrobe from Stansted, The Cambridge Furniture Company in Dunmow and Gardeners Beehive, from Stansted which makes ‘alternative’ beehives with a focus on bee conservation.

Cllr Ranger said: “It was very well received. The trainer said it was a brilliant workshop because of the small number. It meant people were able to ask a lot of questions. It was to help high street retailers better understand how they can deal with being online, for example, using advertising campaigns, developing a strategy for digital marketing and understanding your customer base, where they are and who they are.”

Topic Tags:

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Dunmow Broadcast visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Dunmow Broadcast staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Dunmow Broadcast account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

More news stories

Dance teacher will take to the floor for cancer research in memory of her cousin

Yesterday, 16:28 Katherine Heslop
Georgia and her cousin Gill Copping. picture: CONTRIBUTED.

A dance teacher and former Helena Romanes pupil will hold a dance class for Cancer Research following the death of her cousin from the disease in April.

Gallery: Rain fails to dampen spirits at Easton Lodge open day

Yesterday, 14:41 Katherine Heslop
Halloween fun at Gardens of Easton Lodge open day 2018. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

More than 200 visitors showed “Great British spirit” at a Gardens of Easton Lodge open day, despite the rain.

Digital workshop helps Dunmow firms get ahead

Yesterday, 16:27 Katherine Heslop
Representatives from local businesses took part in the workshop at Foakes Hall. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Six local businesses attended a free workshop on October 1 in Dunmow about how they can use the internet to improve their business and compete against online stores.

Residents enjoy a jazzy day at Great Easton retirement village

Tue, 09:20 Katherine Heslop
Jazz at the open day at the Moat House retirement village. Picture: MATTEW POWER PHOTOGRAPHY

Guests and residents enjoyed an afternoon of jazz at an event held at Moat Park retirement village in Great Easton.

Digital Edition

Image
Read the Dunmow Broadcast e-edition E-edition

Most read stories

Police appeal for witnesses after knifepoint robbery in Stansted Mountfitchet

Crime news

Tourist meets the paramedics who helped save him in Stansted Airport drama

Antonio with paramedic Debbie McDonald

Estate agent’s pub quiz raises hundreds for teen with rare and incurable disease

Maddi Thurgood, who the money was raised for. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT

Saracens Storm starting place for Malins

Max Malins made his first start for Saracens Storm on Monday. Picture: KEVIN LINES

Exclusive: Former Felsted student Malins making senior strides

Max Malins

Newsletter Sign Up

Dunmow Broadcast weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Local Guide