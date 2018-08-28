Bird of prey found struggling to breathe rescued by RSPCA

The red kite found struggling to breathe in Little Bardfield. Picture: RSPCA Archant

A bird of prey found lying by the side of a country road in Little Bardfield struggling to breathe has been rescued by the RSPCA.

The red kite was unable to fly and seemed to be in difficulty when the passerby spotted it near Brazenhead Farm on Sunday (November 4).

They contacted the RSPCA and managed to contain the bird in a box before meeting Animal Collection Officer (ACO) Anna Glozier at a halfway point on the M11.

ACO Glozier said: “The kind member of the public contained the bird and as I was quite far away they came to meet me in the car at a halfway point on the M11. I was very grateful that they were able to do this as it meant the bird could get the treatment it needed much quicker.

“During my 27 years on the job, I’ve never picked up a red kite in Essex before and when I took the bird to South Essex Wildlife Hospital, they said they rarely saw them in this area as well.”

South Essex Wildlife Hospital is now taking care of the bird which appears to have a fractured breast bone and is on a course of antibiotics for suspected Trichomoniasis, a parasite which causes lesions in the throat.

Sue Schwar, founder and manager at SEWH, said: “The very beautiful but extremely weak red kite was delivered by the RSPCA at the weekend. It seemed like the bird was unable to breathe very well and after removing what it had last eaten from its throat we could see on the x-ray there were lots of debris and swelling.

“We are doing everything we can for him. He’s responding to treatment and we are quite pleased with the progress he is making.”

The red kite is now able to stand and is looking much brighter. The hope is that he will pull through and will be released in the next few weeks.

For more information on what to do if you find an injured wild bird, visit: https://www.rspca.org.uk/adviceandwelfare/wildlife/injuredanimals

If you see an injured wild animal please call 0300 1234 999.