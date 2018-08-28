Library event is a Big Draw for families in Dunmow

Artist Kiran Chahal with children taking part in Dunmow Big Draw Day. Picture: CONTRIBUTED Archant

More than 200 people took part in the eighth annual Dunmow Big Draw on October 13.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A child at the Dunmow Big Draw Day. Picture: CONTRIBUTED A child at the Dunmow Big Draw Day. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Artists Kiran Chahal and Tom Downing as well as Dunmow Knitting Group members invited families to take part in drawing and craft activities at Dunmow library.

Tom brought a cardboard model of the library, which was big enough to fit a child inside, and knitting group members showed parents and children how to make wool pom poms.

The young ones tracked down buttons in High Street shops, which they used for card decorating

Kiran also showed the budding artists how to use spray-paints for the cards.

A child at the Dunmow Big Draw Day. Picture: CONTRIBUTED A child at the Dunmow Big Draw Day. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Organiser of the Big Draw Day, Catherine Mummery said: “It was wonderful to see people of all ages enjoying the activities including adding to our jigsaw featuring drawings of favourite childhood games. This event would not have been possible without the help of the library staff.”

Artist Kiran Chahal with children taking part in Dunmow Big Draw Day. Picture: CONTRIBUTED Artist Kiran Chahal with children taking part in Dunmow Big Draw Day. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Artist Kiran Chahal with children taking part in Dunmow Big Draw Day. Picture: CONTRIBUTED Artist Kiran Chahal with children taking part in Dunmow Big Draw Day. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Artist Kiran Chahal with children taking part in Dunmow Big Draw Day. Picture: CONTRIBUTED Artist Kiran Chahal with children taking part in Dunmow Big Draw Day. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

A child at the Dunmow Big Draw Day. Picture: CONTRIBUTED A child at the Dunmow Big Draw Day. Picture: CONTRIBUTED