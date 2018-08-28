Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Library event is a Big Draw for families in Dunmow

PUBLISHED: 12:12 24 October 2018 | UPDATED: 12:12 24 October 2018

Artist Kiran Chahal with children taking part in Dunmow Big Draw Day. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Artist Kiran Chahal with children taking part in Dunmow Big Draw Day. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Archant

More than 200 people took part in the eighth annual Dunmow Big Draw on October 13.

Comment
A child at the Dunmow Big Draw Day. Picture: CONTRIBUTEDA child at the Dunmow Big Draw Day. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Artists Kiran Chahal and Tom Downing as well as Dunmow Knitting Group members invited families to take part in drawing and craft activities at Dunmow library.

Tom brought a cardboard model of the library, which was big enough to fit a child inside, and knitting group members showed parents and children how to make wool pom poms.

The young ones tracked down buttons in High Street shops, which they used for card decorating

Kiran also showed the budding artists how to use spray-paints for the cards.

A child at the Dunmow Big Draw Day. Picture: CONTRIBUTEDA child at the Dunmow Big Draw Day. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Organiser of the Big Draw Day, Catherine Mummery said: “It was wonderful to see people of all ages enjoying the activities including adding to our jigsaw featuring drawings of favourite childhood games. This event would not have been possible without the help of the library staff.”

Artist Kiran Chahal with children taking part in Dunmow Big Draw Day. Picture: CONTRIBUTEDArtist Kiran Chahal with children taking part in Dunmow Big Draw Day. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Artist Kiran Chahal with children taking part in Dunmow Big Draw Day. Picture: CONTRIBUTEDArtist Kiran Chahal with children taking part in Dunmow Big Draw Day. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Artist Kiran Chahal with children taking part in Dunmow Big Draw Day. Picture: CONTRIBUTEDArtist Kiran Chahal with children taking part in Dunmow Big Draw Day. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

A child at the Dunmow Big Draw Day. Picture: CONTRIBUTEDA child at the Dunmow Big Draw Day. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

A child at the Dunmow Big Draw Day. Picture: CONTRIBUTEDA child at the Dunmow Big Draw Day. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Topic Tags:

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Dunmow Broadcast visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Dunmow Broadcast staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Dunmow Broadcast account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

More news stories

Saffron Walden MP, Kemi Badenoch, welcomes social care funding for Essex

18 minutes ago Katherine Heslop
Kemi Badenoch has been MP for Saffron Walden since June 2017.

Kemi Badenoch, the Member of Parliament for Saffron Walden, has welcomed the news of £5.9 million of additional social care funding for Essex.

“The wheel was part of the last moments of my uncle ‘s life”: relatives’ pilgrimage for Second World War pilot who crashed in Great Bardfield

08:33 Katherine Heslop
L-R: Rosalind Heslop, David Skeet, Peter Morris and Martin Heslop. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Relatives of a Spitfire pilot who crashed in Great Bardfield during the Second World War have flown hundreds of miles to retrieve part of the wreckage.

Wethersfield florist to create Halloween themed flower arrangements at event which will include homemade cake and wine

09:00 Angela Singer
Wethersfield Village Hall, which recently reopend after refurbishment, will host the floral evening. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

A demonstration of Halloween flower arrangements with autumn colours and flowers, like those colours used for the royal wedding of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank, plus homemade cakes are on offer at Wethersfield Floral Art Club’s open evening at the village hall on October 31.

Library event is a Big Draw for families in Dunmow

Yesterday, 12:12 Katherine Heslop
Artist Kiran Chahal with children taking part in Dunmow Big Draw Day. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

More than 200 people took part in the eighth annual Dunmow Big Draw on October 13.

Digital Edition

Image
Read the Dunmow Broadcast e-edition E-edition

Most read stories

Resident ghost makes an appearance at Mountfitchet Castle in Stansted

The last time the ghost at Mountfitchet Castle was captured on camera was in 2010. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

25 firefighters tackle blaze at two-storey house

End of an era as family-run firm agrees to takeover deal

Ridgeons

Community run shop in Wethersfield could be open to public by next summer and more volunteers are needed

The post office in Wethersfield closed in May, leaving the village without a shop. Picture: GOOGLE

“The wheel was part of the last moments of my uncle ‘s life”: relatives’ pilgrimage for Second World War pilot who crashed in Great Bardfield

L-R: Rosalind Heslop, David Skeet, Peter Morris and Martin Heslop. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Newsletter Sign Up

Dunmow Broadcast weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Local Guide