LICENSING ACT 2003 - PUBLIC NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR A PREMISES LICENCE (under Sections 17 or 71 of the Act)

Name of Applicant or Club: T’s & C’s Café Ltd Postal address of premises: (Trading at The Chameleon Café) 6 Market Place Great Dunmow Essex CM6 1AT

Statement of Relevant Licensable Activities or Relevant Qualifying Club Activities which it is proposed will be carried on, on or from the premises. The Café has applied to Uttlesford District Council for a premises license to sell alcoholic beverages to customers in accordance with section 12 of the Licensing act 2003 The Licensing Register may be inspected at the Licensing Authority, Uttlesford District Council, Council Offices, London Road, Saffron Walden between 9.00 am and 4.30 pm (Monday to Friday except public holidays). Any representations by a Responsible Authority or Interested Party must be made in writing to the above address by 31st October 2018 It is an offence knowingly or recklessly to make a false statement in connection with an application punishable on summary conviction by a maximum fine of £5,000.