Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Ad Feature

How to invest in clean energy

PUBLISHED: 11:30 02 November 2018 | UPDATED: 11:33 02 November 2018

Peter Sharkey

Most of us are more environmentally aware than we were four decades ago (Picture: Supplied)

Most of us are more environmentally aware than we were four decades ago (Picture: Supplied)

Archant

Many years ago, I was a first year student at Bristol University, living in Badock Hall, a modern hall of residence in a cluster of four small accommodation complexes situated on the edge of the beautiful Durdham Downs, around 30 minutes’ walk from the main university precinct and the magnificent Wills Building.

Comment

Leafy and quiet, the setting was idyllic, though this benefit was offset by the need for students to vacate their rooms during the Christmas and Easter holidays because the university rented them out, primarily to companies hosting conferences at the halls who also had a need to accommodate their staff and delegates.

Just before the Easter vacation, a clutch of delegates appeared within Badock’s hilly environs and began preparing for a forthcoming conference. In one meeting room, a handful of people worked diligently, building and painting a scale model of the nearby river Severn.

Elsewhere, others unloaded equipment from the back of trucks, together with what appeared to be half a dozen very large oil drums, each cut into cross-sections to best show their inner workings to delegates scheduled to attend the conference, the subject of which was how to harness the Severn’s power with a tidal barrage.

I recall speaking at length with a member of this advance team engaged in conference preparations, an enthusiastic man in his 40s, a vintage I probably considered ancient.

He insisted that as the river Severn registered the world’s second-highest difference, in metres, between low and high tide (it still does), constructing a tidal barrage a little upstream from the original Severn Bridge made enormous commercial sense. It would, he said, eventually produce enough electricity to power the city of Bristol and most of Gloucestershire.

To a fresh-faced economics student, the chap presented what looked like a cut-and-dried case. Granted, there was a significant up-front investment to make, but payback would be achieved within 15-20 years, after which electricity produced by the barrage would effectively be generated free of charge. I was fascinated by the project and couldn’t understand why anyone in their right mind would oppose it.

That was almost forty years ago and, of course, the Severn barrage has still not been built. I cannot recall how much it was scheduled to cost (it was a very long time ago), but inaction then and since has cost the nation billions of pounds.

A lost opportunity? Well, the Severn’s ample tide still ebbs and flows with the same frequency as it did all those years ago, so it could be argued that the opportunity still exists. A windfarm has been constructed in nearby Avonmouth and several others built elsewhere along the Severn coast, on the English and Welsh sides, perhaps blunting the case for a tidal barrage, although it could be argued that their appearance does the exact opposite. If an unpredictable supply of wind can be harnessed to produce power, a guaranteed flow of billions of gallons of water (twice a day) could surely do the same?

I mention this episode not to expose any green credentials I may have, but after the people behind Moneymapp.com advised earlier this week that a summary of the various ‘ethical’ portfolios, suitable for ISAs, general investment accounts and pensions, was now available for savers and investors to see on their website. You can see the summary here: https://www.moneymapp.com/invest-now

Within the ‘Ethical Growth’ portfolio is the Pictet Global Environmental Opportunities Fund, which seemed apposite considering the opportunity described above. The fund invests in technologies and resources relating to environmental sustainability. Forty years following my initial interest in such matters, it warranted further investigation.

Established in 2005 and now worth £3.8 billion, the fund invests in companies that contribute to the reduction of carbon emissions by encouraging the production and use of clean energy. It also has stakes in firms involved in developing cleaner resources and infrastructures; the generation and distribution of cleaner energy, as well as cleaner and more energy-efficient transportation and fuels.

There’s no doubt that most of us are more ‘environmentally aware’ than we were four decades ago, which perhaps explains why this fund has proved so popular. Its growth suggests that opportunities on a scale with the mothballed Severn barrage still exist – a godsend for people looking to invest in such areas via their ISA. For further details, visit: https://www.moneymapp.com/isa .

Related articles

Topic Tags:

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Dunmow Broadcast visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Dunmow Broadcast staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Dunmow Broadcast account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

More news stories

Number of ambulance safety incidents almost doubles - but trust praises staff reporting

11:30 Geraldine Scott
Dorothy Hosein. Picture: Ian Burt

The number of safety incidents reported at the region’s ambulance trust nearly doubled in the space of a year.

Driver arrested over M11 fatal crash is released under investigation

11:12 Jake Foxford
M11. Picture: Michael Boyton.

An man arrested in connection with a fatal crash on the M11 near Stansted Airport has been released under investigation by Essex Police.

Milkman is back at work just days after float is hijacked and torched

08:36 Katherine Heslop
Firefighters were called to reports of a vehicle fire, believed to be the stolen delivery van. Picture: Paul Gibson

A milkman who was hit by his own delivery van after robbers stole it and fled the scene last week is now back to work and serving his customers.

Calls for council to build more affordable homes

14:39 Imogen Braddick
Uttlesford District Council, Saffron Walden. Picture: SaffronPhoto

Fewer than 20 per cent of new houses built in Uttlesford last year were allocated as affordable, new figures reveal.

Digital Edition

Image
Read the Dunmow Broadcast e-edition E-edition

Most read stories

“We want to raise awareness so that no other families have to go through what we did”: Elliot’s family speaks out about the condition that caused his death

Elliot Peters was cared for at Great Ormond Street Hospital on March 9. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Stolen milk float destroyed after being ‘deliberately’ set alight, it is believed

Firefighters were called to reports of a vehicle fire, believed to be the stolen delivery van. Picture: Paul Gibson

Police appeal for witnesses after fatal crash on M11 near Stansted Airport

A police warning sign at the scene of the accident

Horse of the Year Show is a dream come true for Little Easton stable manager

Winning pair: Kate Beney and Zoe, who she rode at the Horse of the Year Show. Picture: ARCHANT

Where to watch fireworks in and around Saffron Walden, Newport, Dunmow and Cambridge

The fireworks night in Saffron Walden.

Newsletter Sign Up

Dunmow Broadcast weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Local Guide